Person dies after house fire in Kirkcaldy

A person has died after a house fire in Kirkcaldy.

Crews spent about seven hours at the blaze on Pratt Street on Thursday.

Police have confirmed one fatality in the fire.

A spokesperson said: “At around 2.30pm on Thursday, officers were called to a fire at a property on Pratt Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services attended and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The fire was extinguished and a joint investigation remains ongoing with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service into the cause of the fire.

“Officers remain at the scene.”

Players and staff at Raith Rovers have been praised for rushing to help residents during the fire.

Members of the youth squad were at the Stark’s Park ground, just yards away, when the blaze took hold.

They helped raise the alarm with neighbours while staff looked after families.

About eight households were forced to evacuate and were given refuge at Stark’s Park.

‘Incredible’ Raith Rovers response during house fire

One of the evacuated residents, Mateusz Watorowski, told The Courier: “We got a knock at the door from a police officer and a player from Raith Rovers asking us to quickly leave because of the fire in the adjoining block.

“There was a lot of concern that because the fire had reached the roof space, it would travel along to our flats.

“I went outside and the whole street was full of firefighters and police and I could see flames coming out the upstairs window next door.

“Raith Rovers staff took maybe eight or nine households inside the ground.

“They very kindly provided us with food, looking after us for nearly five hours until we were allowed back into our homes.”

Another resident, who asked not to be named, described the support from staff at Raith Rovers as “incredible”.

She said: “The young players were knocking doors and helping to get people out during the emergency.

“Everyone was incredible and they couldn’t do enough for us.

‘I woke up coughing – smoke was coming through my wall’

“They even went to find nappies and food for a woman with a baby who had been forced to leave her home.”

Another Pratt Street resident described how he had been woken by smoke pouring through his living room wall.

He said: “I woke up coughing and immediately was struck by a strong smell of smoke.

“Then I noticed that my living was filling up with smoke that was coming through my wall.

“I looked outside and could see several fire engines in the street.

“Moments later, I got a knock at my door from a policeman asking for me to leave.

“It was a pretty frightening situation, especially when I went into the street and saw the fire right next door to my flat.

“The property was completely on fire.”