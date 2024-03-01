Person dies after house fire in Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Person dies after house fire in Kirkcaldy

Players and staff at Raith Rovers rushed to the aid of residents during the blaze yards from their Stark's Park stadium.

By Neil Henderson
Police remain at the scene of the house fire on Pratt Street in Kirkcaldy.
Police at the scene of the house fire on Pratt Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A person has died after a house fire in Kirkcaldy.

Crews spent about seven hours at the blaze on Pratt Street on Thursday.

Police have confirmed one fatality in the fire.

A spokesperson said: “At around 2.30pm on Thursday, officers were called to a fire at a property on Pratt Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services attended and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The fire was extinguished and a joint investigation remains ongoing with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service into the cause of the fire.

“Officers remain at the scene.”

The gutted property on Pratt Street, Kirkcaldy remains sealed off.
The gutted property remains sealed off. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Players and staff at Raith Rovers have been praised for rushing to help residents during the fire.

Members of the youth squad were at the Stark’s Park ground, just yards away, when the blaze took hold.

They helped raise the alarm with neighbours while staff looked after families.

About eight households were forced to evacuate and were given refuge at Stark’s Park.

‘Incredible’ Raith Rovers response during house fire

One of the evacuated residents, Mateusz Watorowski, told The Courier: “We got a knock at the door from a police officer and a player from Raith Rovers asking us to quickly leave because of the fire in the adjoining block.

“There was a lot of concern that because the fire had reached the roof space, it would travel along to our flats.

“I went outside and the whole street was full of firefighters and police and I could see flames coming out the upstairs window next door.

“Raith Rovers staff took maybe eight or nine households inside the ground.

Police at the scene on Pratt Street in Kirkcaldy.
Police have remained at the scene since the blaze. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“They very kindly provided us with food, looking after us for nearly five hours until we were allowed back into our homes.”

Another resident, who asked not to be named, described the support from staff at Raith Rovers as “incredible”.

She said: “The young players were knocking doors and helping to get people out during the emergency.

“Everyone was incredible and they couldn’t do enough for us.

‘I woke up coughing – smoke was coming through my wall’

“They even went to find nappies and food for a woman with a baby who had been forced to leave her home.”

Another Pratt Street resident described how he had been woken by smoke pouring through his living room wall.

He said: “I woke up coughing and immediately was struck by a strong smell of smoke.

“Then I noticed that my living was filling up with smoke that was coming through my wall.

Police have sealed off the rear of the property.
Police have sealed off the rear of the property. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Specialist high-reach fire appliance at the scene.
The fire happened just yards from Stark’s Park. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL services

“I looked outside and could see several fire engines in the street.

“Moments later, I got a knock at my door from a policeman asking for me to leave.

“It was a pretty frightening situation, especially when I went into the street and saw the fire right next door to my flat.

“The property was completely on fire.”

More from Fife

Councillor and rail campaigner Jane Ann Liston at Leuchars station.
St Andrews rail link campaign: Public now able to have their say over transport…
Halim Cholmeley at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Death crash motorist from Tayside sentenced for stalking campaign
Dylan McNicol, left, and Stewart McNicol, right, at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Sailing club member ended up in flowerbed in Fife coastal parking clash
David St John.
Lochgelly lout injured officer with sausage and haggis breakfast pack
Drew, left, and Rab Walker from Falling Up Together
Pioneering Fife art project hopes research can help transform mental health across Scotland
Police hunt Brucefield Terrace Lochgelly
Hunt for driver after police stop car on Lochgelly street
The block of flats on Park View in Kirkcaldy.
Man, 26, falls from window during police raid at Kirkcaldy flats
Fire crews at the scene of the house fire on Pratt Street in Kirkcaldy.
Multiple crews tackle house fire in Kirkcaldy
Liam Cunningham.
Fife sex attacker behind bars after vile images found on phone
Stock image of police officer
Missing Kirkcaldy man, 29, traced 'safe and well'