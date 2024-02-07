Councillors join calls for Dundee city centre Euro 2024 fan zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Councillors join calls for Dundee city centre Euro 2024 fan zone

“Other cities have organised official fan zones at past championships and it is about time Dundee did this for local fans."

By Ben MacDonald
There are hopes for a fan zone in Dundee during Euro 2024
There are hopes for a fan zone in Dundee, much like the one held at Glasgow Green during Euro 2020. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Councillors have joined calls for a Dundee city centre fan zone during Euro 2024.

Plans are already in place for big screens to allow supporters to watch games at locations across Scotland.

That includes Barra Art and Design in Glasgow and the prospect of a fan zone in Inverness.

There was also a large fan park during the delayed Euro 2020 tournament at Glasgow Green.

After it was revealed Tay Park House in Dundee is to host a 1,000-capacity fan zone for this summer’s tournament, calls have been made for the games to also be shown in a larger public space in Dundee.

Fan zone idea for Slessor Gardens or City Square

Strathmartine Lib Dem councillor Daniel Coleman plans to bring the idea before a council committee in the hope he can get formal approval.

He said: “Other cities have organised official fan zones at past championships and it is about time Dundee did this for local fans.

“I am looking for the council to progress a fan zone at Slessor Gardens or City Square for Friday June 14, Wednesday June 19 and Sunday June 23 for the group stages and further matches, should Scotland hopefully progress further in the competition.

Strathmartine councillor Daniel Coleman wants to see a fan zone in Dundee
Lib Dem councillor Daniel Coleman. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“After a Christmas offer that was a disappointment and compared poorly with other cities and towns across Scotland, I think providing local fans with a fan zone in the city centre would be a really positive thing and I hope it will get cross-party support.”

Mr Coleman says with the council’s financial challenges, he wants the local authority to explore options like sponsorship, charging for tickets or asking a professional events company to get involved.

‘Ongoing discussions’ with businesses about Dundee Euro 2024 fan zone

The idea also has some backing from within the council’s SNP administration, including Maryfield councillor Lynne Short.

She said: “Last year was massive with the Big Weekend in town and it would be great if the city had something to look forward to and be part of this summer.

“As well as discussing with the council, I am having ongoing discussions with the business community, who are also keen to be involved.

Cllr Lynne Short would like to see a fan zone
SNP councillor Lynne Short is also backing the fan zone idea. Image: Paul Reid

“I can’t predict what will happen on the pitches in Germany but I am confident that Scotland and Dundee will be right behind the players.”

When contacted for comment, Dundee City Council said it would respond to Mr Coleman’s request directly.

However, the local authority has not confirmed what its response will be or whether it has any plans to hold such events.

