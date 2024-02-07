Councillors join calls for Dundee city centre Euro 2024 fan zone

Councillors have joined calls for a Dundee city centre fan zone during Euro 2024.

Plans are already in place for big screens to allow supporters to watch games at locations across Scotland.

That includes Barra Art and Design in Glasgow and the prospect of a fan zone in Inverness.

There was also a large fan park during the delayed Euro 2020 tournament at Glasgow Green.

After it was revealed Tay Park House in Dundee is to host a 1,000-capacity fan zone for this summer’s tournament, calls have been made for the games to also be shown in a larger public space in Dundee.

Fan zone idea for Slessor Gardens or City Square

Strathmartine Lib Dem councillor Daniel Coleman plans to bring the idea before a council committee in the hope he can get formal approval.

He said: “Other cities have organised official fan zones at past championships and it is about time Dundee did this for local fans.

“I am looking for the council to progress a fan zone at Slessor Gardens or City Square for Friday June 14, Wednesday June 19 and Sunday June 23 for the group stages and further matches, should Scotland hopefully progress further in the competition.

“After a Christmas offer that was a disappointment and compared poorly with other cities and towns across Scotland, I think providing local fans with a fan zone in the city centre would be a really positive thing and I hope it will get cross-party support.”

Mr Coleman says with the council’s financial challenges, he wants the local authority to explore options like sponsorship, charging for tickets or asking a professional events company to get involved.

‘Ongoing discussions’ with businesses about Dundee Euro 2024 fan zone

The idea also has some backing from within the council’s SNP administration, including Maryfield councillor Lynne Short.

She said: “Last year was massive with the Big Weekend in town and it would be great if the city had something to look forward to and be part of this summer.

“As well as discussing with the council, I am having ongoing discussions with the business community, who are also keen to be involved.

“I can’t predict what will happen on the pitches in Germany but I am confident that Scotland and Dundee will be right behind the players.”

When contacted for comment, Dundee City Council said it would respond to Mr Coleman’s request directly.

However, the local authority has not confirmed what its response will be or whether it has any plans to hold such events.