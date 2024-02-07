Road Test: Plug-in hybrid Range Rover Sport with 70-mile electric range

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Road Test: Plug-in hybrid Range Rover Sport with 70-mile electric range

The new Range Rover Sport can do a claimed 70 miles on battery power. But how would it cope in a Scottish winter? Our motoring writer found out.

Our motoring writer with the Range Rover Sport in Moffat, with trees and a field behind him
Our motoring writer with the Range Rover Sport in Moffat.
By Jack McKeown

I’m in the very privileged position of getting to drive a new car every week. Even so, the chance to drive a Range Rover is a special treat.

Land Rover only releases an all-new version around once a decade.

The current Range Rover is just the fifth version since 1970 and the Range Rover Sport tested here is on its third iteration since it was launched in 2005.

Slightly smaller than the full fat Range Rover Vogue, but still a sizeable car, the Range Rover Sport is more dynamic and easier to manoeuvre than its big brother – while still being just as comfortable and luxurious.

jack McKeown stands beside the new Range Rover Sport, which is parked beside a country road with fields in the background
The new Range Rover Sport is packed with technology.

There is a choice of 3.0 litre, six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines but the most interesting options are the two plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models.

Called the P460e and P510e (and having 460hp or 510hp) these pair a 3.0 litre petrol engine with a 38.2kWh battery. According to official figures they can cover 70 miles on electric power alone.

Plug-in hybrid version of new Range Rover Sport

I had the more powerful plug-in hybrid Range Rover Sport during the early January cold snap and it still managed to cover 50 miles on a full charge, which is enough for most daily journeys.

It takes about five hours to charge at home and if you get an overnight tariff you can fill the battery for about £3.

Jack McKeown beside the new Range Rover Sport PHEV, which is green and seen from the side on
Our road tester took the Range Rover Sport to the Borders.

That allows you to do some super cheap motoring, although I’m not sure how many buyers of a £110,000 car will be diligent enough to plug in each night to save £50 a week in petrol.

Unlike most plug-in hybrids, the Range Rover Sport accepts rapid charging. I plugged it into a 50kW charger and the battery was at 80% in under half an hour.

I took the Range Rover Sport to Moffat for a long weekend.

Heading out of Dundee on a miserable afternoon, the big SUV took the rotten weather in its stride.

The Range Rover Sport is outstanding in all-weather conditions.

Rain bouncing off the panoramic roof was inaudible from inside the car, and it drove through standing water on the A90 as if it was a dry road on a summer’s day.

Perched up high and looking down on all but truck drivers, ensconced in a heated seat more comfortable than my living room armchair, I thought to myself: this is why people spend all that money on a Range Rover.

Sharper shape for new model

The latest model has a sharper look than the previous version while still being instantly recognisable as a Range Rover.

Pop-out doorhandles improve aerodynamics, and the car’s overall appearance is sleeker and more modern.

With 510hp on tap, performance is prodigious. Zero to 62mph takes just 5.4 seconds and top speed is 150mph.

It isn’t as fast if you run it in fully electric mode, but if you need a burst of power for overtaking the engine quickly fires into life before turning itself off again once you’re up to cruising speed.

The interior of the new Range Rover Sport, which our writer says feels of superb quality.
The interior feels of superb quality.

Handling is superb for such a large car, with excellent grip, quick turn-in to corners and very little body lean.

Not many people will take their Range Rover Sport off-road, but I’ve done so several times at the Land Rover Experience in Dunkeld. If you’re happy to get your luxurious SUV dirty, you’ll find it’s exceedingly capable at tackling everything from steep descents to rock crawls and wading through streams.

High-quality interior of Range Rover Sport PHEV

Inside, the quality is superb. There’s a 13.7in driver’s display and a similarly large touchscreen.

The heating controls are now operated using the screen, though, which is fiddlier than pressing a button or twisting a dial.

Seats are made from soft-touch leather and every piece of trim from the wood inlays to the dashboard material feels high quality and built to last.

The cavernous boot space
Boot space is excellent.

Despite being shorter than the Range Rover Vogue, the Sport is still a very spacious car. Four large adults can travel in complete comfort and even if you have three in the back it’s unlikely anyone will grumble.

The boot’s very big as well and will easily swallow a couple of dogs or all the luggage for a family holiday.

Really, the only need to spend an extra £20,000 on a Vogue is if you need an incredibly luxurious seven-seater, as the Sport only comes as a five-seater.

Our motoring writer with the Range Rover Sport PHEV in Moffat.

Range Rover Sport prices start at around £83,000 and the high-spec plug-in hybrid version I drove came in at £111,000.

That isn’t cheap but, hey, it’s a Range Rover – what do you expect?

The plug-in hybrid models do at least make good company car choices, with a very low benefit-in-kind rating of 5%.

You could buy a modest house in Dundee for less than the price of a Range Rover Sport. But the PHEV version does at least offer low running costs.

And those who can afford one will be buying one of the most luxurious and accomplished SUVs in the world.

Range Rover Sport PHEV – facts:

Price: £111,245

0-62mph: 5.4 seconds

Top speed: 150mph

Economy: 327mpg

CO2 emissions: 20g/km

Conversation