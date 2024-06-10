Perthshire florist set to open third shop with Auchterarder move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire florist set to open third shop with Auchterarder move

Victoria Scott, owner of Victoria Bloom, already has shops in Crieff and St Andrews.

By Chloe Burrell
Victoria Bloom will open at 183 High Street, Auchterarder.
Victoria Bloom will open at 183 High Street, Auchterarder. Image: Victoria Bloom/Facebook/Google Street View

A Perthshire florist is to open her third shop in the region with a new outlet in Auchterarder.

Victoria Scott founded Victoria Bloom in 2017 and worked out of her garage before opening her first shop in Crieff.

The 38-year-old then opened a second shop in St Andrews last year.

Now she is set to open her third store in her home town after spotting a gap in the market.

Victoria Bloom bouquet.
A Victoria Bloom bouquet. Image: Victoria Bloom/Facebook

People living in the surrounding area can currently drop into Victoria’s studio in Aberuthven to pick up orders.

But she told The Courier she jumped at the opportunity to have a shop front where people can pop in and look at what’s on offer.

The Auchterarder store is set to open at 183 High Street next month.

July opening for new florist in Auchterarder

She said: “Auchterarder is such a lovely place and there’s currently no florist so we grabbed the opportunity to cater for this area.

“We’re planning to open at the beginning of July so really looking forward to that.

“It’s nice and local as it’s right on the high street. We stay here too so it’s not too far to travel.

“I started out in my garage seven years ago before opening a small shop in Crieff.

“We grew from there and continued to build our reputation up.

Victoria Bloom plant pot.
One of the quirky plant pots sold by Victoria. Image: Victoria Bloom/Facebook

“There’s not a florist in St Andrews so we decided to open a shop there in July last year.

“It’s been so busy and we’ve got a fantastic team.”

The shop will sell the firm’s popular Victoria Bloom bouquets and flowers, as well as house plants, quirky plant pots and a selection of gifts.

Victoria added: “We’ve had a fantastic response on social media to our announcement, everybody has been looking forward to a florist being back in the town.

“I’m really proud of what we’ve achieved so far. I’m excited for the future and to see what we can do with Auchterarder.”

