Perthshire florist set to open third shop with Auchterarder move

A Perthshire florist is to open her third shop in the region with a new outlet in Auchterarder.

Victoria Scott founded Victoria Bloom in 2017 and worked out of her garage before opening her first shop in Crieff.

The 38-year-old then opened a second shop in St Andrews last year.

Now she is set to open her third store in her home town after spotting a gap in the market.

People living in the surrounding area can currently drop into Victoria’s studio in Aberuthven to pick up orders.

But she told The Courier she jumped at the opportunity to have a shop front where people can pop in and look at what’s on offer.

The Auchterarder store is set to open at 183 High Street next month.

July opening for new florist in Auchterarder

She said: “Auchterarder is such a lovely place and there’s currently no florist so we grabbed the opportunity to cater for this area.

“We’re planning to open at the beginning of July so really looking forward to that.

“It’s nice and local as it’s right on the high street. We stay here too so it’s not too far to travel.

“I started out in my garage seven years ago before opening a small shop in Crieff.

“We grew from there and continued to build our reputation up.

“There’s not a florist in St Andrews so we decided to open a shop there in July last year.

“It’s been so busy and we’ve got a fantastic team.”

The shop will sell the firm’s popular Victoria Bloom bouquets and flowers, as well as house plants, quirky plant pots and a selection of gifts.

Victoria added: “We’ve had a fantastic response on social media to our announcement, everybody has been looking forward to a florist being back in the town.

“I’m really proud of what we’ve achieved so far. I’m excited for the future and to see what we can do with Auchterarder.”