Overtaking Fife locksmith forced pensioner to use military evasive driving training

A Fife pensioner had to use his military evasive driving training to avoid colliding with a hasty locksmith on the wrong side of the road.

Colin Murray stood trial at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of almost causing a head-on smash.

In the early afternoon of October 18 2022, Murray was driving his work van from Pitscottie to Cupar along the B940.

After overtaking other cars, he pulled in behind a large tractor and in front of retirees Ian and Joyce Green.

When he then tried to get past the tractor on a “blind bend,” oncoming Randal McLister, 66, had to swerve his silver Audi into a ditch to avoid a head-on crash.

After being found guilty of driving dangerously, the court heard Cowdenbeath man Murray will no longer be able to run his mobile locksmith business.

‘Screaming’ witness

Ex-tech company boss Mr McLister said: “I was driving from a supermarket in Cupar back to our home.

“As I came around the corner, I was presented with two choices.

“I took the evasive action.

“It was coming towards me, I think at about 40-to-50mph.

“I made the decision to turn left into the ditch.”

Mr McLister told the court he had been trained in evasive action in the forces.

He added: “My wife next to me was screaming.

“She had her hands up in front of her – she expected a collision.”

Blind bend

Mr Green told the court he watched Murray pull his Mercedes Citan van in front of him after overtaking vehicles behind.

Mrs Green told the court she screamed, “Oh my God, oh my God” as Murray pulled out again on a blind bend.

She added: “It was serious.

“People could have been really, really badly hurt.”

Mr McLister phoned police when he got home and Mr and Mrs Green went straight to Cupar police station to report the matter independently when they reached the town.

No difficulty accepting evidence

Murray, 59, of Young Street in Cowdenbeath, gave evidence and said he had carried out the manoeuvre when it had been safe to do so.

He said Mr McLister “panicked.”

Murray’s solicitor asked that his client – who has one speeding conviction – be convicted of careless driving.

However, Sheriff Clair McLachlan found him guilty of the more serious dangerous driving charge.

She banned him from driving for a year and fined him £600, plus a victim surcharge.

The sheriff said: “I have absolutely no difficulty accepting the evidence of all the Crown witnesses.

“You put everybody in fear of a head-on collision, to the extent that each party contacted police independently.”

The court heard Murray’s business would no longer be viable without a driving licence.

