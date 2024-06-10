Overtaking Fife locksmith forced pensioner to use military evasive driving training

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Overtaking Fife locksmith forced pensioner to use military evasive driving training

The court heard Colin Murray's business is in danger after he lost his licence.

By Ross Gardiner
Colin Murray
Colin Murray. Image: LinkedIn.

A Fife pensioner had to use his military evasive driving training to avoid colliding with a hasty locksmith on the wrong side of the road.

Colin Murray stood trial at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of almost causing a head-on smash.

In the early afternoon of October 18 2022, Murray was driving his work van from Pitscottie to Cupar along the B940.

After overtaking other cars, he pulled in behind a large tractor and in front of retirees Ian and Joyce Green.

When he then tried to get past the tractor on a “blind bend,” oncoming Randal McLister, 66, had to swerve his silver Audi into a ditch to avoid a head-on crash.

After being found guilty of driving dangerously, the court heard Cowdenbeath man Murray will no longer be able to run his mobile locksmith business.

‘Screaming’ witness

Ex-tech company boss Mr McLister said: “I was driving from a supermarket in Cupar back to our home.

“As I came around the corner, I was presented with two choices.

“I took the evasive action.

“It was coming towards me, I think at about 40-to-50mph.

“I made the decision to turn left into the ditch.”

Mr McLister told the court he had been trained in evasive action in the forces.

He added: “My wife next to me was screaming.

“She had her hands up in front of her – she expected a collision.”

Blind bend

Mr Green told the court he watched Murray pull his Mercedes Citan van in front of him after overtaking vehicles behind.

Mrs Green told the court she screamed, “Oh my God, oh my God” as Murray pulled out again on a blind bend.

She added: “It was serious.

“People could have been really, really badly hurt.”

Mr McLister phoned police when he got home and Mr and Mrs Green went straight to Cupar police station to report the matter independently when they reached the town.

No difficulty accepting evidence

Murray, 59, of Young Street in Cowdenbeath, gave evidence and said he had carried out the manoeuvre when it had been safe to do so.

He said Mr McLister “panicked.”

Murray’s solicitor asked that his client – who has one speeding conviction – be convicted of careless driving.

However, Sheriff Clair McLachlan found him guilty of the more serious dangerous driving charge.

She banned him from driving for a year and fined him £600, plus a victim surcharge.

The sheriff said: “I have absolutely no difficulty accepting the evidence of all the Crown witnesses.

“You put everybody in fear of a head-on collision, to the extent that each party contacted police independently.”

The court heard Murray’s business would no longer be viable without a driving licence.

