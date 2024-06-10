Montrose sandwich shop closes after 25 years as owners set to return with new restaurant

A sandwich shop in Montrose is closing after 25 years in business.

Roadrunners on Castle Place is serving customers for the last time on Monday.

However, the takeaway’s owners will return when their new restaurant opens later this year.

A statement on the Roadrunners Facebook page on Monday said: “The day has come when we close Roadrunners doors for good this afternoon.

“It will be a sad day but we are so thankful for the last 25 years and for all our lovely customers who have walked through the doors and enjoyed our food, and for your loyal custom.

“It’s been amazing, thank you.”

The new restaurant, Salty’s, will open next to Sleepyhillock Cemetery on Brechin Road.

As well as serving food and drink, the newly built venue will be available for use for weddings and other events.

Salty’s is already advertising for staff to join the business.

An opening date is yet to be revealed.

