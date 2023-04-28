Perthshire private school with own shooting range unveils plans for expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire private school with own shooting range unveils plans for expansion

Strathallan School near Bridge of Earn wants to build a new classroom block and music building.

By Emma Duncan
Strathallan School in Forgandenny near Bridge of Earn. Image: Strathallan School

One of Perthshire’s most expensive private schools – which boasts its own shooting range – has unveiled plans for expansion.

Strathallan School in Forgandenny near Bridge of Earn wants to build new a new classroom block.

The 110-year-old independent boarding and day school currently accommodates children from the age of eight, but these plans would allow it to welcome children as young as five.

Alongside its classrooms, the school is home to a number of sports facilities including a shooting range, canoeing and angling pond, golf course, gym and swimming pool.

Strathallan expansion plans

The new classroom block would be for Strathallan Prep School, which launched in 2020 and starts from primary three.

It is currently housed in a part of the main school building and would relocate to the new building in another part of the campus.

The new building would include four classrooms, a playground, a multi-purpose hall and outdoor learning areas. It would be built on part of the current playing fields.

Plans submitted to Perth and Kinross Council also include a new music block next to the main school building, and there would also be a separate changing room facilities.

How the new school building at Strathallan School would look. Image: Oberlanders Architects

The school was founded in Bridge of Allan in 1913, moving to its Perthshire site in 1920.

Claire Bath, the school’s director of external relations, said: “This is an exciting time for Strathallan, as after several years of growth we seek to expand our facilities with plans for a purpose-built prep school campus.

“Since its launch in 2020, Strathallan Prep School has gone from strength to strength, in line with the unprecedented growth we have seen across the senior school.

The current prep school building. Image: Strathallan School

“As enquiries and registrations continue to rise, we are keen to look to the future and reimagine the site we have called home for over a century to suit the needs of pupils for the next 100 years to come.”

Strathallan is one of the most expensive independent private schools in Perthshire with fees ranging from £5,364 per term up to £12,733.

The price to attend Glenalmond College near Methven ranges from £5,510 up to £13,715 per term, whilst Kilgraston, also near Bridge of Earn, is the most expensive at between £4,470 and £14,015 per term.

