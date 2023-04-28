Perthshire private school with own shooting range unveils plans for expansion

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of Perthshire’s most expensive private schools – which boasts its own shooting range – has unveiled plans for expansion.

Strathallan School in Forgandenny near Bridge of Earn wants to build new a new classroom block.

The 110-year-old independent boarding and day school currently accommodates children from the age of eight, but these plans would allow it to welcome children as young as five.

Alongside its classrooms, the school is home to a number of sports facilities including a shooting range, canoeing and angling pond, golf course, gym and swimming pool.

Strathallan expansion plans

The new classroom block would be for Strathallan Prep School, which launched in 2020 and starts from primary three.

It is currently housed in a part of the main school building and would relocate to the new building in another part of the campus.

The new building would include four classrooms, a playground, a multi-purpose hall and outdoor learning areas. It would be built on part of the current playing fields.

Plans submitted to Perth and Kinross Council also include a new music block next to the main school building, and there would also be a separate changing room facilities.

The school was founded in Bridge of Allan in 1913, moving to its Perthshire site in 1920.

Claire Bath, the school’s director of external relations, said: “This is an exciting time for Strathallan, as after several years of growth we seek to expand our facilities with plans for a purpose-built prep school campus.

“Since its launch in 2020, Strathallan Prep School has gone from strength to strength, in line with the unprecedented growth we have seen across the senior school.

“As enquiries and registrations continue to rise, we are keen to look to the future and reimagine the site we have called home for over a century to suit the needs of pupils for the next 100 years to come.”

Strathallan is one of the most expensive independent private schools in Perthshire with fees ranging from £5,364 per term up to £12,733.

The price to attend Glenalmond College near Methven ranges from £5,510 up to £13,715 per term, whilst Kilgraston, also near Bridge of Earn, is the most expensive at between £4,470 and £14,015 per term.