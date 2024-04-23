Dundee restaurant reveals damage done to business by social media access theft

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee restaurant reveals damage done to business by social media access theft

Porters boss Kevin Webster was hacked on Easter Sunday, and has only just reclaimed his Facebook account.

By Paul Malik
Kevin Webster of Porters Restaurant. Image: DC Thomson
Kevin Webster of Porters Restaurant. Image: DC Thomson

It can be tough trying to advertise your independent business, but when hackers steal access to your social media accounts, the process becomes even harder.

That was an experience felt by local restaurant Porters, who have only just this week regained their all-important Facebook page after almost a month “floating in cyberspace”.

Managing director Kevin Webster noticed he had been booted out of his business page on Easter Sunday.

Porters had closed temporarily earlier this year, while staffing issues were worked through.

Porters Facebook access stolen

Ready-to-go with a new spring menu and new head chef, Kevin said the impact of not being able to publicise what they were up to to their audience was devastating.

And the hack had impacted sales negatively.

“We received an email on Easter Sunday, March 31, saying my page had been accessed,” he said.

“When I tried to log in, I had no access at all to my personal Facebook page, which is linked to my business page.

“The hacker removed me, my partner and our accounts manager from the page. And it was just floating about in cyberspace. Nobody had any access to it at all.

“Facebook and social media is a powerful thing. We’ve been in business nine years,
and we’ve grown our Facebook audience to over 15,000 followers.

“So it is a lot for a small business, we put a lot of good content trying to advise our customers what we’re doing, to showcase what we do.

“And having no access at all for the last three weeks, I think has had quite a negative impact at a time where we’ve just reopened, and and are putting a new spring menu together. It has been very difficult to to get that message out. And we have seen a decline in sales.”

Projections for the year

Kevin points out the struggles faced by the hospitality industry currently.

He hopes providing a consistent service, along with a spruced up menu and a kitchen under a new head chef will keep customers coming back.

Hospitality businesses, he said, are in dire need of support, not just from customers but policy makers too.

“We have a new head chef and have absolute confidence in everything he is going to do.

“Things are not going to change greatly, but he is certainly going to put his own stamp on the restaurant.

Porters restaurant at City Quay in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

“We are one of the better restaurants in Dundee, we have to continue doing what we do. It is not great seeing other businesses closed at the moment.

“There really does need to be a package of help from local authorities and the government, across hospitality, without getting into the politics of it.

“Everyone is feeling the financial pressures, there are very small margins for restaurants.

“We went through quite a lot of changes at the turn of the year, with staff and the team.

“We just have to keep trying our best and get people interested in what we do.

“Hospitality is a tricky, tricky industry and we have to be consistent. It is key.

 

Conversation