Dundee restaurant reveals damage done to business by social media access theft

It can be tough trying to advertise your independent business, but when hackers steal access to your social media accounts, the process becomes even harder.

That was an experience felt by local restaurant Porters, who have only just this week regained their all-important Facebook page after almost a month “floating in cyberspace”.

Managing director Kevin Webster noticed he had been booted out of his business page on Easter Sunday.

Porters had closed temporarily earlier this year, while staffing issues were worked through.

Porters Facebook access stolen

Ready-to-go with a new spring menu and new head chef, Kevin said the impact of not being able to publicise what they were up to to their audience was devastating.

And the hack had impacted sales negatively.

“We received an email on Easter Sunday, March 31, saying my page had been accessed,” he said.

“When I tried to log in, I had no access at all to my personal Facebook page, which is linked to my business page.

“The hacker removed me, my partner and our accounts manager from the page. And it was just floating about in cyberspace. Nobody had any access to it at all.

“Facebook and social media is a powerful thing. We’ve been in business nine years,

and we’ve grown our Facebook audience to over 15,000 followers.

“So it is a lot for a small business, we put a lot of good content trying to advise our customers what we’re doing, to showcase what we do.

“And having no access at all for the last three weeks, I think has had quite a negative impact at a time where we’ve just reopened, and and are putting a new spring menu together. It has been very difficult to to get that message out. And we have seen a decline in sales.”

Projections for the year

Kevin points out the struggles faced by the hospitality industry currently.

He hopes providing a consistent service, along with a spruced up menu and a kitchen under a new head chef will keep customers coming back.

Hospitality businesses, he said, are in dire need of support, not just from customers but policy makers too.

“We have a new head chef and have absolute confidence in everything he is going to do.

“Things are not going to change greatly, but he is certainly going to put his own stamp on the restaurant.

“We are one of the better restaurants in Dundee, we have to continue doing what we do. It is not great seeing other businesses closed at the moment.

“There really does need to be a package of help from local authorities and the government, across hospitality, without getting into the politics of it.

“Everyone is feeling the financial pressures, there are very small margins for restaurants.

“We went through quite a lot of changes at the turn of the year, with staff and the team.

“We just have to keep trying our best and get people interested in what we do.

“Hospitality is a tricky, tricky industry and we have to be consistent. It is key.