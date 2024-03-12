Customers back Dundee City Quay bar after it announces temporary closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Customers back Dundee City Quay bar after it announces temporary closure

Porters will close for a period of time.

By Andrew Robson
Porters Bar and Restaurant in Dundee City Quay announce Temporary closure
Porters Bar and Restaurant in Dundee City Quay. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

A popular bar and restaurant in Dundee has announced it will close temporarily.

Porters Bar and Restaurant in City Quay has shut its doors due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

In a social media announcement, managing director Kevin Webster said the decision had not been taken lightly.

Kevin Webster, managing director of Porters restaurant and bar
Kevin Webster inside the venue in 2020. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The post read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we have decided to temporarily close our restaurant.

“This decision hasn’t been taken lightly. However, we feel that at present, we are unable to deliver the high level of quality and service that Porters has become known for.

“We would like to thank all of our loyal customers and we hope to provide you with a further update as soon as possible.”

The Facebook post added: “All gift vouchers will be honoured and expiry dates extended.

“We would greatly appreciate your support during this challenging period.

“Porters management and staff extend our sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused and we look forward to welcoming you back at the soonest available opportunity.”

Waves of support as Porters announces ‘temporary closure’

Locals took to the comments to show their support for the popular City Quay venue.

Catriona Connolly posted: “Sending you every best wish. We’ve had some fabulous nights in your beautiful restaurant.”

While Pauline Lamont added: “Sorry to see this and hope this time out allows you the time to reset and you re-open again soon.

“Best wishes Kevin, to you and the team.”

It comes as American-Italian chain Frankie & Benny’s closed its Dundee restaurant in the Overgate Shopping Centre.

Conversation