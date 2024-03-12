Customers back Dundee City Quay bar after it announces temporary closure

A popular bar and restaurant in Dundee has announced it will close temporarily.

Porters Bar and Restaurant in City Quay has shut its doors due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

In a social media announcement, managing director Kevin Webster said the decision had not been taken lightly.

The post read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we have decided to temporarily close our restaurant.

“This decision hasn’t been taken lightly. However, we feel that at present, we are unable to deliver the high level of quality and service that Porters has become known for.

“We would like to thank all of our loyal customers and we hope to provide you with a further update as soon as possible.”

The Facebook post added: “All gift vouchers will be honoured and expiry dates extended.

“We would greatly appreciate your support during this challenging period.

“Porters management and staff extend our sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused and we look forward to welcoming you back at the soonest available opportunity.”

Waves of support as Porters announces ‘temporary closure’

Locals took to the comments to show their support for the popular City Quay venue.

Catriona Connolly posted: “Sending you every best wish. We’ve had some fabulous nights in your beautiful restaurant.”

While Pauline Lamont added: “Sorry to see this and hope this time out allows you the time to reset and you re-open again soon.

“Best wishes Kevin, to you and the team.”

It comes as American-Italian chain Frankie & Benny’s closed its Dundee restaurant in the Overgate Shopping Centre.