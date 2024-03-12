Beautiful two-bedroom Arbroath property on the market for £325k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Beautiful two-bedroom Arbroath property on the market for £325k

Cairnie Brae has been impressively designed by an architect.

By Chloe Burrell
Cairnie Brae in Arbroath.
Cairnie Brae in Arbroath. Image: Verdala

An impressive two-bedroom property in Arbroath has hit the market.

Cairnie Brae has been beautifully designed by an architect.

The current owner of the property has upgraded the home to offer multi-generational living.

The home is bright inside, with each room overlooking the garden and featuring a high quality finish throughout.

The property has recently been decorated, offering a fresh start for the prospective owner.

Sitting room in Cairnie Brae in Arbroath.
The sitting room is full of natural light. Image: Verdala
Sitting room in Cairnie Brae in Arbroath.
The second sitting room. Image: Verdala
Kitchen in Cairnie Brae in Arbroath.
The kitchen is bright and fully fitted. Image: Verdala
Kitchen at Cairnie Brae in Arbroath.
The second kitchen. Image: Verdala

There are two sitting rooms in the home, each offering plenty of space and natural light.

A formal dining room allows for entertaining. There is also a luxury kitchen with another dining area.

If one kitchen is not enough, there is also a beautifully fitted second contemporary kitchen.

Bedroom in Cairnie Brae in Arbroath.
Each bedroom has plenty of space. Image: Verdala
Bedroom in Cairnie Brae in Arbroath.
The second bedroom. Image: Verdala
En-suite bathroom in Cairnie Brae in Arbroath.
The en-suite bathroom. Image: Verdala
Bathroom in Cairnie Brae in Arbroath.
As well as an en-suite there are two other bathrooms. Image: Verdala
Bathroom in Cairnie Brae in Arbroath.
The bathroom is bright. Image: Verdala
Patio overlooking garden at Cairnie Brae in Arbroath.
The raised terrace overlooking the garden. Image: Verdala

There are two generous bedrooms, one served by an en-suite bathroom, and two bathrooms.

The property is set within a sizeable landscaped garden, with a generous lawn and two raised terraces accessed via the kitchen and formal living room.

Cairnie Brae is being marketed by Verdala for offers over £325,000.

More from Property

East Haugh House is up for sale
Former 17th-century Pitlochry hotel returns to market with £1.1m price tag
Kerrfearn is a lovely modern house in a beautiful setting. Image: Irving Geddes.
Modern home on edge of Comrie has two lodges, hot tub and beautiful views…
A cottage in central Broughty Ferry dominated TSPC's charts last month. Image: TSPC.
Broughty Ferry cottage is TSPC's most viewed property in February.
A flat on Dundee Waterfront with amazing views is for sale. Image: Verdala
Dundee Waterfront flat with spectacular views hits the market - but costs £420k
5
Tantallon Lodge is one of Scotland's most expensive homes. Image: Savills.
EXCLUSIVE: £3.75m Gleneagles home back on the market
Dalnashee Lodge is a unique home in Perthshire. Image: Next Home.
Extraordinary curved Perthshire pod property on sale for £385k
2
Erskine House in Dunfermline is up for sale.
Inside derelict former Dunfermline church once eyed as £2m Wetherspoons 'superpub'
The Old Manse is a handsome traditional home in Lundin Links. Image: DTXimages.com
Beautiful £700k former manse on Fife coastline has fantastic extension
East Bay sits on the waterfront at North Queensferry. Image: Savills.
Spectacular £1.5 million home on North Queensferry waterfront
View of Fife and Forth bridges inside the South Queensferry home.
Living room of home has incredible views of Forth bridges and Fife

Conversation