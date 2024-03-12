Property Beautiful two-bedroom Arbroath property on the market for £325k Cairnie Brae has been impressively designed by an architect. By Chloe Burrell March 12 2024, 10:55am March 12 2024, 10:55am Share Beautiful two-bedroom Arbroath property on the market for £325k Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/4918888/cairnie-brae-arbroath-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment Cairnie Brae in Arbroath. Image: Verdala An impressive two-bedroom property in Arbroath has hit the market. Cairnie Brae has been beautifully designed by an architect. The current owner of the property has upgraded the home to offer multi-generational living. The home is bright inside, with each room overlooking the garden and featuring a high quality finish throughout. The property has recently been decorated, offering a fresh start for the prospective owner. The sitting room is full of natural light. Image: Verdala The second sitting room. Image: Verdala The kitchen is bright and fully fitted. Image: Verdala The second kitchen. Image: Verdala There are two sitting rooms in the home, each offering plenty of space and natural light. A formal dining room allows for entertaining. There is also a luxury kitchen with another dining area. If one kitchen is not enough, there is also a beautifully fitted second contemporary kitchen. Each bedroom has plenty of space. Image: Verdala The second bedroom. Image: Verdala The en-suite bathroom. Image: Verdala As well as an en-suite there are two other bathrooms. Image: Verdala The bathroom is bright. Image: Verdala The raised terrace overlooking the garden. Image: Verdala There are two generous bedrooms, one served by an en-suite bathroom, and two bathrooms. The property is set within a sizeable landscaped garden, with a generous lawn and two raised terraces accessed via the kitchen and formal living room. Cairnie Brae is being marketed by Verdala for offers over £325,000.
