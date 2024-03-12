Beautiful two-bedroom Arbroath property on the market for £325k

An impressive two-bedroom property in Arbroath has hit the market.

Cairnie Brae has been beautifully designed by an architect.

The current owner of the property has upgraded the home to offer multi-generational living.

The home is bright inside, with each room overlooking the garden and featuring a high quality finish throughout.

The property has recently been decorated, offering a fresh start for the prospective owner.

There are two sitting rooms in the home, each offering plenty of space and natural light.

A formal dining room allows for entertaining. There is also a luxury kitchen with another dining area.

If one kitchen is not enough, there is also a beautifully fitted second contemporary kitchen.

There are two generous bedrooms, one served by an en-suite bathroom, and two bathrooms.

The property is set within a sizeable landscaped garden, with a generous lawn and two raised terraces accessed via the kitchen and formal living room.

Cairnie Brae is being marketed by Verdala for offers over £325,000.