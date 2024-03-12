Jutta Scrimgeour who grew up in Third Reich then built a family in Dundee dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Jutta Scrimgeour who grew up in Third Reich then built a family in Dundee dies

She spent 18 months recovering from TB in a freezing Ashludie Hospital where snow blew in through open windows.

By Chris Ferguson
Jutta Scrimgeour with a face casting made by her granddaughter.
Jutta Scrimgeour of Dundee, who has died aged 93, grew up in Germany under the Third Reich.

She witnessed the adulation of crowds as Adolf Hitler’s motorcade drove past but also experienced the grinding privations of post-war Germany.

Jutta watched as starving and injured refugees fled west across the roads of the defeated nation.

She eventually made the decision to start a new life in Britain. Jutta arrived unable to speak the language, married a Scot and built a family in Dundee to which she bequeathed a legacy of love.

Her early experiences remained with her for life. Jutta made sure no food was wasted and put great store by hard work. It was only aged 75 she eventually retired.

Jutta pictured in her native Germany when she was around 18 years old.
She also remembered her German roots, meeting with German friends, watching German television and listening to radio stations.

According to her family, Jutta, who spent almost 60 years as a widow, really appreciated her life and took nothing for granted.

She was born on August 13 1930 in Jena, south-west of Leipzig, the fourth of five siblings raised by their aunt and uncle, Elise and Otto Langenhahn.

The oldest of the siblings, Gerhard, died fighting in the Second World War and his body was never returned.

Daily farm routine

Her childhood was spent further west at Bretten, where early morning milking of cows was a daily requirement.

In 1950, aged 20, Jutta left the hardships of Germany for the comparative prosperity of Britain.

It was in Tunbridge Wells that she met the young man who would change the course of her life; John Scrimgeour of the King’s Own Scottish Borderers. They married in the town where their first child, Marion, was born.

Jutta Scrimgeour and her first child, Marion.
They later moved to John’s home town of Dundee and when the couple’s second daughter, Agnes, was only six weeks, Jutta developed TB and had to spend a painful 18 months in Ashludie Hospital separated from her beloved family.

She later told her family that windows were left open in the hospital day and night and she would often waken to find snow on the ward floor.

However, she made a great friend there, Margo McRitchie, and when she was discharged, the family was allocated a new house in St Edmund Terrace, with the luxury of an indoor bathroom.

Jutta in Ashludie Hospital with husband John and his sister, Marion.
The family continued to grow with the birth of Hilde, Andrew, Carol and Grant, and the Scrimgeours enjoyed a settled and happy life in St Mary’s, Dundee.

However, life changed on Christmas Eve 1964 when John died suddenly but the community rallied round and even the family doctor, Marjory Hogg, arrived with a car boot full of presents for the children.

Jutta then began raising the six children herself, teaching them the value of money and the dangers of debt.

When she was able to, she began work at Burndept-Vidor before joining the domestic staff at Maryfield Hospital and then Dundee Royal Infirmary.

She also took on a part-time job in the Odeon cinema in Hilltown where her children enjoyed free tickets and ice creams.

Friendships

In later life, Jutta became a cleaner at Martex where she worked until she was 75. She also loved the social side of work and relished nights out with her colleagues.

After a move to Turnberry Avenue, Jutta settled in Caird Avenue where she was at the centre of her extended family.

It was in Caird Avenue during the Golden Jubilee of 2002 that Jutta came face to face with the Queen, whom she greatly admired.

Her son, Andrew, said: “She had always been a big fan of the Queen and admired her strength and work ethic.

“When I phoned her to say the Queen would be driving up Caird Avenue on her way to open The Space, she could not get out to the street fast enough.

“As the car came up the avenue, my mother stood and waved. The Queen looking straight at her and waving back with a smile made her day.”

Andrew added: “Our Mum never lost her command of her native German language and would telephone her sisters several times a year, always at Christmas and on their birthdays.

Jutta Scrimgeour celebrating her 93rd birthday.
“She did begin to teach us all German as youngsters but our father put a stop to it presumably because he had some irrational fear or dislike of us learning it which seems ludicrous now looking back.”

Despite being diagnosed with macular degeneration and scleroderma, Jutta remained active until she was hospitalised with a stroke early last year. She returned to live at home for six months before being moved back to Ninewells where she died after nine days. She took the decision some years ago to leave her body to medical science.

