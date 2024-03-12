Name revealed for Pittenweem Wee Scottie after primary school competition

A Wee Dug due to stand guard over a Fife tidal pool finally has a name, thanks to local nursery children.

The three and four-year-olds have named the ceramic pup Bonnie Braes.

And it will move into place on Pittenweem’s West Braes this summer to become an additional attraction in the East Neuk village.

The charity that looks after the Pittenweem sea pool shelled out for the dog in January.

It was one of the 15 smaller pups that formed part of last year’s Scotties By The Sea art trail.

However, it is so far undecorated and the next plan is to find an artist to come up with a colourful design.

Pittenweem Wee Scottie design will reflect new name

Members of the West Braes Sea Pool group challenged pupils at Pittenweem Primary School and nursery to name the new Scottie.

And they went along to the school on Monday to announce the winner.

Spokesman Bill Porteous said: “Ten names were brought to us and the volunteers voted for Bonnie Braes.

“It was a difficult choice because there were so many good ones but the winner just seems right for the location.”

He added: “We’ll be having a meeting shortly where we work out how we’re going to get it painted.

“We wanted to know the name first because that might affect how we ask the artist to decorate it.”

Scotties raised money for charity

Mr Porteous said the children rose to the challenge.

“We’re very pleased about the efforts they put into this,” he said.

Scotties By The Sea saw 30 Giant Scottie sculptures and 15 Wee Dugs stationed around north Fife’s coastal communities.

An auction at the end of the 10-week trail raised more than £250,000 for Maggie’s Dundee.

The West Braes project approached Maggie’s in the days after the auction and bought their sculpture for an undisclosed sum.

“Hopefully the Pittnweem Wee Scottie will be in place by summer,” Mr Porteous said.