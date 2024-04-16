Brazen fly-tippers dump 47 tyres at roadside in Fife

Brazen fly-tippers have blighted the Fife countryside after 47 car tyres were illegally dumped by the roadside.

The cache of old tyres were left strewn along a stretch of road between Shiresmill and Clinkum Bankm, near Valleyfield.

Officers from Fife Council’s safer communities team were alerted to the illegal dumping on Monday.

It’s thought the fly-tipping occurred sometime on Sunday.

Officers investigating the incident said the tipping represented illegal dumping on a commercial scale.

Fly-tippers could be fined up to £40,000 or face imprisonment

People who dump waste illegally can be the subject of a fixed penalty fine of £200.

However, more serious offenders can be reported to the procurator fiscal and may incur fines up to £40,000 or even imprisonment.

Tyres are no longer accepted at recycling centres across Fife, with businesses expected to pay for their disposal.

Anyone who may have witnessed the illegal tipping is urged to come forward.

Safer Communities service manager Tricia Spacey said: “We’re aware that a large quantity of tyres were dumped on the back road between Clinkum Bank and Shiresmill.

“We’ve now made arrangements for these to be removed.

Fife Council issues appeal

“There’s no excuse for fly-tipping, which is a blatant disregard of the law and of our outdoor environment.

“No one wants to see rubbish dumped, and it has a direct impact on the condition of our roads, parks, wildlife and communities.

“We would encourage anyone witnessing incidences of illegal dumping to report it immediately, with as much information as possible.

“We’re grateful to the people of Fife for reporting fly-tipping and urge them to keep doing so using our online form.”