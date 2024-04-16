Brazen fly-tippers dump 47 tyres at roadside in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Brazen fly-tippers dump 47 tyres at roadside in Fife

The culprits could face fines up to £40,000 or even imprisonment if they are caught.

By Neil Henderson
The 47 tyres were illegally dumped by the roadside near Blairhall.
The 47 tyres were illegally dumped by the roadside near Blairhall, Image: Fife Council/ Safer Communities Fife

Brazen fly-tippers have blighted the Fife countryside after 47 car tyres were illegally dumped by the roadside.

The cache of old tyres were left strewn along a stretch of road between Shiresmill and Clinkum Bankm, near Valleyfield.

Officers from Fife Council’s safer communities team were alerted to the illegal dumping on Monday.

It’s thought the fly-tipping occurred sometime on Sunday.

Officers investigating the incident said the tipping represented illegal dumping on a commercial scale.

Fly-tippers could be fined up to £40,000 or face imprisonment

People who dump waste illegally can be the subject of a fixed penalty fine of £200.

However, more serious offenders can be reported to the procurator fiscal and may incur fines up to £40,000 or even imprisonment.

Tyres are no longer accepted at recycling centres across Fife, with businesses expected to pay for their disposal.

Anyone who may have witnessed the illegal tipping is urged to come forward.

Safer Communities service manager Tricia Spacey said: “We’re aware that a large quantity of tyres were dumped on the back road between Clinkum Bank and Shiresmill.

“We’ve now made arrangements for these to be removed.

Fife Council issues appeal

“There’s no excuse for fly-tipping, which is a blatant disregard of the law and of our outdoor environment.

“No one wants to see rubbish dumped, and it has a direct impact on the condition of our roads, parks, wildlife and communities.

“We would encourage anyone witnessing incidences of illegal dumping to report it immediately, with as much information as possible.

“We’re grateful to the people of Fife for reporting fly-tipping and urge them to keep doing so using our online form.”

