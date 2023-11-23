Kai Fotheringham hailed as ‘great example’ as Dundee United winger is urged to take game to ‘the next level’ after Scotland U21 debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kai Fotheringham hailed as ‘great example’ as Dundee United winger is urged to take game to ‘the next level’ after Scotland U21 debut

Fotheringham was a late substitute against Belgium as a breakthrough 2023 continued.

By Alan Temple
Kai Fotheringham on Scotland U21 duty ahead of the Dundee United kid's recent debut.
Kai Fotheringham on Scotland U21 duty. Image: SNS

Kai Fotheringham is an inspiration to every Dundee United youngster attempting to make their mark out on loan.

That is the view of Tangerines boss Jim Goodwin after the in-form winger made his Scotland U21 debut against Belgium last Friday night.

Fotheringham, 20, was a late substitute in the outstanding 2-0 victory in Roeselare, continuing a wonderful start to the campaign; scoring seven goals and claiming six assists to date.

His rise in 2023 has been a meteoric one, given Fotheringham was still turning out for Stirling Albion in League Two in January. With his contract ticking down, the future was uncertain.

But rippling the net five times in 15 outings for the Binos earned him a crack at the Tannadice first-team and he has barely looked back, landing a deal until 2025 and becoming a key man for Goodwin.

The likes of Rory MacLeod (Forfar), Lewis O’Donnell (Kelty Hearts), Miller Thomson (Montrose), Bryan Mwangi (Spartans), Logan Chalmers (Ayr United) and Layton Bisland (Falkirk) have all been farmed out this term.

And Goodwin would love to see any of them replicate Fotheringham’s journey.

Miller Thomson celebrates one of his three goals in Montrose colours
Thomson, pictured, is enjoying a fine loan spell at Montrose. Image: Phoenix Photography

“Kai is a great example to the other younger players about what’s possible and the benefits of going on loan,” said the Tannadice boss.

“He went out to Stirling Albion and did well. Although he had to be patient when he came back here in January, he’s taken his chance now.

“I always believe in players going out on loan.

“You can sometimes keep them too long, to strengthen your reserves or your youth team. But they don’t get the same benefits.”

Striving for the next level

Fotheringham returned to Scotland on Wednesday following a gutsy 0-0 draw against Hungary, for which he was an unused substitute.

He was back in Terrors training on Thursday and will be in contention for the Scottish Cup trip to Queen of the South on Saturday.

“Kai is one of the best wide players in our league right now,” added Goodwin. “In terms of the productivity – goals and assists – he’s right up there.

“So, getting that recognition from Scotland is well deserved.

“Hopefully, he will get the benefit of it and come back full of confidence, and ready to take his game to the next level.”

Conversation