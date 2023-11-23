Kai Fotheringham hailed as ‘great example’ as Dundee United winger is urged to take game to ‘the next level’ after Scotland U21 debut

Kai Fotheringham is an inspiration to every Dundee United youngster attempting to make their mark out on loan.

That is the view of Tangerines boss Jim Goodwin after the in-form winger made his Scotland U21 debut against Belgium last Friday night.

Fotheringham, 20, was a late substitute in the outstanding 2-0 victory in Roeselare, continuing a wonderful start to the campaign; scoring seven goals and claiming six assists to date.

His rise in 2023 has been a meteoric one, given Fotheringham was still turning out for Stirling Albion in League Two in January. With his contract ticking down, the future was uncertain.

But rippling the net five times in 15 outings for the Binos earned him a crack at the Tannadice first-team and he has barely looked back, landing a deal until 2025 and becoming a key man for Goodwin.

The likes of Rory MacLeod (Forfar), Lewis O’Donnell (Kelty Hearts), Miller Thomson (Montrose), Bryan Mwangi (Spartans), Logan Chalmers (Ayr United) and Layton Bisland (Falkirk) have all been farmed out this term.

And Goodwin would love to see any of them replicate Fotheringham’s journey.

“Kai is a great example to the other younger players about what’s possible and the benefits of going on loan,” said the Tannadice boss.

“He went out to Stirling Albion and did well. Although he had to be patient when he came back here in January, he’s taken his chance now.

“I always believe in players going out on loan.

“You can sometimes keep them too long, to strengthen your reserves or your youth team. But they don’t get the same benefits.”

Striving for the next level

Fotheringham returned to Scotland on Wednesday following a gutsy 0-0 draw against Hungary, for which he was an unused substitute.

He was back in Terrors training on Thursday and will be in contention for the Scottish Cup trip to Queen of the South on Saturday.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #DUFC winger @KaiFotheringham made his @ScotlandNT debut last night as #SCO21s recorded a fabulous victory over Belgium in the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifiers Congratulations, Kai! 👏 pic.twitter.com/PYHtqalgJx — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) November 18, 2023

“Kai is one of the best wide players in our league right now,” added Goodwin. “In terms of the productivity – goals and assists – he’s right up there.

“So, getting that recognition from Scotland is well deserved.

“Hopefully, he will get the benefit of it and come back full of confidence, and ready to take his game to the next level.”