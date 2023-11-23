A92 delays warning as three weeks of roadworks set to start near Kirkcaldy

Motorists are facing more than three weeks of lane closures on the A92 near Kirkcaldy as bridge repairs get underway.

Work to repair the bridge parapet in Thornton at the Ore Mills underpass, between the Redhouse and Bankhead roundabouts, is due to start on Wednesday.

Work will involve the replacement of the existing parapets and vehicle restraint system to maintain the safety of road users.

Overnight lane closures and speed restrictions will be in place

The inside lane of the northbound carriageway will be closed between 7.30pm and 6.30am on each night of the project.

As work progresses, the inside lane of the southbound carriageway will also be subject to the same overnight closure.

Speed restrictions will also be in place throughout the repairs.

There will be an occasional night-time convoy traffic management at the overbridge, between 11pm and 2am, as a temporary barrier is installed.

Amey, who is carrying out the repairs on behalf of Transport Scotland, is advising motorists to expect some delays and to allow extra journey time.

Repairs to the bridge on the A92, which is used by more than 26,000 vehicle per day, is due to continue until December 22.