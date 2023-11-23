SNP Dunfermline Westminster election candidate quits weeks after being picked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

SNP Dunfermline Westminster election candidate quits weeks after being picked

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Fife Councillor Brian Goodall. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The SNP candidate for the new Dunfermline and Dollar seat at the next Westminster election has quit just weeks after being picked.

Rosyth Councillor Brian Goodall said the energy required to go ‘full tilt’ in an election would cause undue stress on his health.

He told the local SNP branch he is pulling out of the campaign in what could be a tough seat for the nationalists to hold.

In an email to party members, he said: “It’s clear to me that after a few weeks in the role that the energy required to try to pull together a campaign that’s ready to go full tilt in the New Year would cause an undue amount of stress on my health.

“It’s therefore better that, rather than selfishly plough on and put an SNP victory in this seat at risk, I step aside now and give someone else the chance to out that winning campaign together.”

Douglas Chapman will stand down at the next election.

Mr Goodall had been chosen to replace outgoing MP Douglas Chapman, who announced in June he will retire at the next election.

In May we reported that Mr Chapman – who is currently MP for the Dunfermline and West Fife seat which will be abolished – was facing a plot to oust him from his post.

Mr Chapman defiantly claimed efforts to unseat him had “backfired badly”.

It was claimed attempts to remove him as MP were as a result of his decision to back Kate Forbes instead of Humza Yousaf during the SNP leadership contest.

The Dunfermline MP had previously resigned as the party’s treasurer due a lack of information enabling him to do the role.

New selection battle

Mr Goodall’s decision to step back could result in another selection contest as a new candidate is picked to compete for the seat.

Dunfermline South Councillor Naz Anis-Miah came second in the initial battle to fight for the Fife constituency.

Insiders reckon there is a strong chance he may have another tilt at running.

Clackmannanshire Councillor Wendy Hamilton also ran last month, coming third in the internal SNP contest.

She told The Courier she is currently weighing up whether to put her hat in the ring.

SNP MP Peter Grant, who represents the nearby Glenrothes constituency, is also retiting at the next election.

Meanwhile, former nationalist North East Fife MP Stephen Gethins is eyeing up a Westminster return in the new Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seat.

