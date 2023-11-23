SNP Dunfermline Westminster election candidate quits weeks after being picked

The SNP candidate for the new Dunfermline and Dollar seat at the next Westminster election has quit just weeks after being picked.

Rosyth Councillor Brian Goodall said the energy required to go ‘full tilt’ in an election would cause undue stress on his health.

He told the local SNP branch he is pulling out of the campaign in what could be a tough seat for the nationalists to hold.

In an email to party members, he said: “It’s clear to me that after a few weeks in the role that the energy required to try to pull together a campaign that’s ready to go full tilt in the New Year would cause an undue amount of stress on my health.

“It’s therefore better that, rather than selfishly plough on and put an SNP victory in this seat at risk, I step aside now and give someone else the chance to out that winning campaign together.”

Mr Goodall had been chosen to replace outgoing MP Douglas Chapman, who announced in June he will retire at the next election.

In May we reported that Mr Chapman – who is currently MP for the Dunfermline and West Fife seat which will be abolished – was facing a plot to oust him from his post.

Mr Chapman defiantly claimed efforts to unseat him had “backfired badly”.

It was claimed attempts to remove him as MP were as a result of his decision to back Kate Forbes instead of Humza Yousaf during the SNP leadership contest.

The Dunfermline MP had previously resigned as the party’s treasurer due a lack of information enabling him to do the role.

New selection battle

Mr Goodall’s decision to step back could result in another selection contest as a new candidate is picked to compete for the seat.

Dunfermline South Councillor Naz Anis-Miah came second in the initial battle to fight for the Fife constituency.

Insiders reckon there is a strong chance he may have another tilt at running.

Clackmannanshire Councillor Wendy Hamilton also ran last month, coming third in the internal SNP contest.

She told The Courier she is currently weighing up whether to put her hat in the ring.

SNP MP Peter Grant, who represents the nearby Glenrothes constituency, is also retiting at the next election.

Meanwhile, former nationalist North East Fife MP Stephen Gethins is eyeing up a Westminster return in the new Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seat.