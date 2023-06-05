Jack Newman pens new Dundee United deal as Jim Goodwin salutes ‘second to none’ attributes

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has hailed the “attitude and application” of Jack Newman after the youngster penned a new contract with the Tannadice outfit.

The 21-year-old has signed up until the summer of 2025 — as revealed by Courier Sport on Sunday.

Newman has made three senior outings for the Tangerines and, despite shipping 10 goals in those games, acquitted himself fairly well.

Allied with his “second to none” work on the training ground, Goodwin had no qualms about keeping the kid gloves.

He told United’s official website: “Not only is his attitude and application on the training pitch second to none, but he has also impressed when given the opportunity to start matches at such a young age.

“Both the club and Jack feel this is the best environment to develop and nurture his talents and we look forward to welcoming him back to training later this month.”

Newman also made eight appearances on loan with Peterhead last year, while his rise to senior contention has caught the eye of Scotland under-21 boss Scot Gemmill.

He was named in the most recent squad and will soon jet out for the upcoming friendly double-header against Norway.