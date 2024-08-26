Kinross health centre ready to strike off patients for offensive social media posts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kinross health centre ready to strike off patients for offensive social media posts

"We reserve the right to immediately remove those involved from our list without notice."

By Kathryn Anderson
Loch Leven Health Centre, Kinross
Loch Leven Health Centre. Image: Google Street View

A Kinross-shire health centre has warned patients found making offensive, derogatory or defamatory social media posts against its practices could be struck off.

Loch Leven Health Centre says the step follows increasing incidences of abuse.

The health centre in Kinross is home to both Orwell Medical Practice and St Serf’s Medical Practice.

A statement on the health centre’s website said: “Social media includes but is not limited to Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

“If the practices become aware of any postings made by our patients on social media/social networking platforms and we consider these to be offensive, derogatory or defamatory towards the practices, or if they are personal attacks or hostile towards a member of our team we will view this as a potential breakdown in the practice/patient relationship.

“We will contact the patient(s) concerned, make them aware of this policy and consider the action(s) we wish to take.

“These may include inviting the patient(s) to communicate directly with us about their concerns and/or formally advising them that we reserve the right to remove them from our practice list if they continue to post such comments.

“If comments have been threatening, abusive or extreme we reserve the right to immediately remove those involved from our list without notice and/or involve the police.

“We will also contact the administrators of the relevant social media/networking platform, remind them of their liabilities for statements made on the page(s) they administer as libel laws apply to social media/social networking as they do to any publication, and request that such posts be removed with immediate effect.

“If you have a genuine complaint about the service you have received from the Practices these should be raised using our complaints procedure.

“You would not expect to read derogatory comments about yourself at your place of work, nor do we.”

Local councillors back move from Loch Leven Health Centre

Kinross-shire councillor Willie Robertson said he fully supports the move.

The Lib Dem councillor said: “There is a clear procedure published for anyone who wishes to lodge a complaint. Social media is not the correct platform.”

Councillor Neil Freshwater.
Councillor Neil Freshwater. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Conservative Kinross-shire councillor Neil Freshwater added: “I am not personally aware of any abusive comments about the centre, and it’s a shame they have needed to resort to this policy.

“I appreciate it can be very frustrating when residents are having challenges accessing NHS services and there needs to be a means for people to voice their concerns, but social media attacks on individuals working in the practice are wholly unacceptable.”

