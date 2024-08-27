Dundee Police tape off pavement as man seen taken into ambulance after ‘fight’ in Dundee city centre Officers were called to Meadowside on Tuesday night. By Ellidh Aitken August 27 2024, 9:48pm August 27 2024, 9:48pm Share Police tape off pavement as man seen taken into ambulance after ‘fight’ in Dundee city centre Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5069747/police-tape-pavement-meadowside-dundee/ Copy Link 0 comment Police descended on Meadowside, at the junction with Reform Street. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson Police taped off part of a pavement after a “fight” in Dundee city centre. Officers were called to Meadowside, at the junction with Reform Street, after the incident on Tuesday night. An ambulance also attended the scene, with one man treated by paramedics. His condition is not known. Four police vehicles descended on the street as officers taped off a section of the pavement between Reform Street and The Howff cemetery. Police taped off part of the pavement. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson One witness said: “I didn’t see what happened but could hear a lot of shouting. “All of a sudden police arrived and a man was taken into the ambulance. “I hope he is ok. “Officers have been interviewing people who might have seen what happened and there is still a big police presence in the area.” Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.
Conversation