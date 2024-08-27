St Johnstone boss Craig Levein fines Adama Sidibeh for second Dundee United red but BACKS striker over Jack Walton challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein fines Adama Sidibeh for second Dundee United red but BACKS striker over Jack Walton challenge

The Gambian international 'took the bait' from Kevin Holt on Saturday.

By Eric Nicolson
Adama Sidibeh picked up two red cards against Dundee United.
Adama Sidibeh picked up two red cards against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone star, Adama Sidibeh, has been fined for falling for “the oldest trick in the book” at Tannadice and picking up a second red card that will likely lead to a lengthy ban.

Perth boss, Craig Levein, doesn’t want to see a repeat of the loss of temper and retaliation Sidibeh dished out to Kevin Holt after he was harshly penalised for a challenge on Will Ferry.

But he WON’T be telling the 26-year-old to change the way he competes for the ball against opposition goalkeepers, despite United manager, Jim Goodwin, suggesting an incident involving Jack Walton was also worthy of an ordering off.

“Adama has apologised for what happened on Saturday and he will be fined for it,” said Levein.

“It was the age-old one.

“He took the bait and the red mist came down.

“It’s the oldest trick in the book but he wasn’t savvy enough to realise the United players were at the capers and he fell for it.

The incident which got Adama Sidibeh his second red card.
The incident which got Adama Sidibeh his second red card. Image: SNS.

“Adama isn’t someone you watch in training and see he’s got a short fuse or anything.

“It was out of character.

“A few things didn’t quite go his way on Saturday so he was frustrated at himself.

“That situation arose and he was naive, so he’s paying the price for it.”

‘He’s all-in’

On the clash with Walton, which Goodwin described as “dangerous”, Levein backed his centre-forward.

“Adama only had one thought, watch the ball and run like ****,” he said.

“He’s all-in and it was one I would want my striker going into.

“That’s what he does.

“You see it every week all over the park – he is so committed to getting on the end of things.

“He only has one gear – fifth. He doesn’t have anything else.

“He runs at the same speed all the time, which is absolutely flat out.

“When he’s going to the shops I’d imagine he runs there like that too!

The aftermath of Adama Sidibeh's challenge on Jack Walton
The aftermath of Sidibeh’s challenge on Walton. Image: Russell Cheyne/Shutterstock

“The way he plays, you can see him getting yellow cards for aggression.

“It’s not dirty and trying to hurt people, it’s just the way he is.

“What do you do, do you tell him to only run at 90% instead?

“We’re not going to do that.

“He’s not caused any damage using his pace and power yet.

“It’s why our supporters love him.

“They see someone who gives absolutely everything in every single game.

“Every time he puts the jersey on, it’s 100% and one hundred miles an hour.

“He’s scored a few goals and he’s exciting to watch – that’s why he’s so popular.”

Transfer speculation

Sidibeh, who is set to get his second call-up for The Gambia, has been at the centre of transfer speculation for a couple of months.

Levein observed: “Has all the speculation around him helped?

“Maybe not.

“But that’s not something we can control.

“He’s said sorry for losing his temper and he’ll learn from it, so as far as we’re concerned it’s done now.

“We’re hoping he will be in the Gambia squad for next month’s games and it might do him good to get away playing for them for a couple of weeks.”

