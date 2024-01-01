St Johnstone not giving up hope of Luke Robinson coming back from Wigan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone not giving up hope of Luke Robinson coming back from Wigan

Assistant manager Andy Kirk has left the door open for a second spell at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
Andy Kirk hasn't given up hope of Luke Robinson returning to St Johnstone.
Images: SNS.

St Johnstone aren’t giving up hope that Luke Robinson may yet return to McDiarmid Park.

The Perth side will be without their on-loan defender for Tuesday’s clash with local rivals, Dundee, after he was recalled to Wigan.

But the mid-season break then gives them some “breathing space” to assess whether they need to bring in a replacement while Latics’ boss Shaun Maloney decides whether to allow Robinson to go back to Scotland.

Saints’ assistant manager, Andy Kirk, said: “There was a recall option with Luke. It’s happened and is something we need to deal with.

“Luke will go there and try to impress.

“Wigan are his parent club and he goes with our best wishes.

“He’s performed well and I think Wigan are a little bit short at the minute.

“He’s definitely a player we would like to have at the club.

“If there was an opportunity for that to happen in the future then we would definitely look at it.

“He’s a fantastic lad. He did very well for us and we hope it works out well for him.

“If there is scope for him to come back in January, we’ll definitely look at it.

“The break gives us a little bit of breathing space to see how that develops.”

In the meantime, Tony Gallacher is set to retain his place for the clash with Dundee.

“Tony was taken off as a precaution against Livingston but he has trained and will be back in the squad,” Kirk reported.

“He’s a good professional and has a lot of good attributes.

“Since he has come into the team he has performed well.

“With Luke going out, we know Tony can come in and fill that space.

“In terms of depth, if we had the chance to get Luke back, we would definitely look at it.”

International clearance sought for two

Kerr Smith could also feature, with Saints bringing the former Dundee United defender to the club on loan from Aston Villa.  

“We’re just waiting on clearance for that to go through,” said Kirk.

“We’re hopeful it will be there for Tuesday. It’s in the hands of the SFA so fingers crossed.

“If we manage to get it through, he is in really good condition to be available to start the game if that is the option for the manager.

“He’s coming in as a centre-back mainly but he has a lot of qualities that allow him to play in different positions.

“Over the course of time working with him, hopefully we’ll get him into a position that suits his strengths and suits the team.”

Saints are also waiting on international clearance to complete the signing of former Sunderland forward, Benjamin Kimpioka.

Fran Franczak will be available but Ryan McGowan (illness) and Max Kucheriavyi (stitches in a knee injury) both miss out.

“The derby always adds a bit of extra spice to a game,” said Kirk.

“It is going to be a very tough game – our fourth away from home on the bounce.

“We’ll be looking to put in a better performance than against Livingston. There wasn’t much football played in that one.

“We’re coming up against a very good Dundee side but if we play to our best we’ll give ourselves an opportunity to take three points.”

