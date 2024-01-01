St Johnstone not giving up hope of Luke Robinson coming back from Wigan

St Johnstone aren’t giving up hope that Luke Robinson may yet return to McDiarmid Park.

The Perth side will be without their on-loan defender for Tuesday’s clash with local rivals, Dundee, after he was recalled to Wigan.

But the mid-season break then gives them some “breathing space” to assess whether they need to bring in a replacement while Latics’ boss Shaun Maloney decides whether to allow Robinson to go back to Scotland.

Saints’ assistant manager, Andy Kirk, said: “There was a recall option with Luke. It’s happened and is something we need to deal with.

“Luke will go there and try to impress.

“Wigan are his parent club and he goes with our best wishes.

“He’s performed well and I think Wigan are a little bit short at the minute.

“He’s definitely a player we would like to have at the club.

“If there was an opportunity for that to happen in the future then we would definitely look at it.

Back from his loan & ready to work. 💪#wafc pic.twitter.com/oyG25zT0i8 — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) January 1, 2024

“He’s a fantastic lad. He did very well for us and we hope it works out well for him.

“If there is scope for him to come back in January, we’ll definitely look at it.

“The break gives us a little bit of breathing space to see how that develops.”

In the meantime, Tony Gallacher is set to retain his place for the clash with Dundee.

“Tony was taken off as a precaution against Livingston but he has trained and will be back in the squad,” Kirk reported.

“He’s a good professional and has a lot of good attributes.

“Since he has come into the team he has performed well.

“With Luke going out, we know Tony can come in and fill that space.

“In terms of depth, if we had the chance to get Luke back, we would definitely look at it.”

International clearance sought for two

Kerr Smith could also feature, with Saints bringing the former Dundee United defender to the club on loan from Aston Villa.

“We’re just waiting on clearance for that to go through,” said Kirk.

“We’re hopeful it will be there for Tuesday. It’s in the hands of the SFA so fingers crossed.

“If we manage to get it through, he is in really good condition to be available to start the game if that is the option for the manager.

“He’s coming in as a centre-back mainly but he has a lot of qualities that allow him to play in different positions.

“Over the course of time working with him, hopefully we’ll get him into a position that suits his strengths and suits the team.”

Benjamin Kimpioka: From Sweden to Sunderland, Switzerland and St Johnstone – who is the new Saints striker? https://t.co/kS3xiCVbkj pic.twitter.com/hDNA9fLrw8 — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) January 1, 2024

Saints are also waiting on international clearance to complete the signing of former Sunderland forward, Benjamin Kimpioka.

Fran Franczak will be available but Ryan McGowan (illness) and Max Kucheriavyi (stitches in a knee injury) both miss out.

“The derby always adds a bit of extra spice to a game,” said Kirk.

“It is going to be a very tough game – our fourth away from home on the bounce.

“We’ll be looking to put in a better performance than against Livingston. There wasn’t much football played in that one.

“We’re coming up against a very good Dundee side but if we play to our best we’ll give ourselves an opportunity to take three points.”