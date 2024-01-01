Ian Murray urges Raith stars to ‘maintain focus’ ahead of crucial Fife derby

Ian Murray has said Raith Rovers must “keep their feet on the ground’ as his side prepare to take on Dunfermline Athletic.

The Fife derby comes quickly after Murray’s side dropped four points in two recent home matches, the latest against a barebones Arbroath.

Raith remain top of the Scottish Championship but have let slip their lead to three points over Dundee United who have a game in hand.

Next up is a third trip to East End Park this season.

Rovers left the venue with a dominant 3-0 win the last time the sides met but it was the only one-sided match in the four so far this season.

“We’ve done really well against Dunfermline this season, but it’s a tough game,” said Murray.

“Dunfermline are a good side.

“Apart from the last derby, which we won fairly well, the other ones have been fairly close.

“We expect another tough one. Of course, if we win on Tuesday then everything is rosy again, but we have to maintain our focus now.

“Keep our feet on the ground, go there and really make amends for the last two games.

Ian Murray: Many twists and turns to come

“United are going to pick up results, they’re a strong side as well.

“The draw against Ayr was all right, Saturday was not all right because we want to keep that gap going.

“There are going to be loads and loads of twists and turns but we want to firstly keep trying to focus on maintaining that objective of confirming top four as quickly as we can.”

The Raith boss was rewarded on Christmas Eve with a new three-year extension and even though the results either way of that announcement haven’t gone fully to plan, he and his side are still in a terrific position – and ahead of schedule.

That followed tying down Sam Stanton on a new deal but Murray said that, with two games over the next week, there are no imminent announcements.

“I’m delighted to be here, we just want to keep building,” said Murray.

“If someone had offered us this at the start of the season, you’d have bitten their hand off.

“Though certainly not the last week to 10 days, the last two games.

“The club is on steady ground, it’s starting to build itself up again.

“You see it again with the last two attendances much higher than they would have been this time last season.

“But when a club moves forward, players have to move with it and staff have to move with it.

“If it’s not going to be this year that we’re successful, we have to look to next year.

“We’ve got loads to look forward to.

“We’ve got a semi-final, we’ve got a really good Scottish Cup game against Livingston, we’ve got a derby game to look forward to.

“And we’ve got the chance to try and cement a play-off position, hopefully within the next six to seven weeks, depending on results elsewhere.”