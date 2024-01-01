Ian Murray urges Raith stars to ‘maintain focus’ ahead of crucial Fife derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray urges Raith stars to ‘maintain focus’ ahead of crucial Fife derby

The Rovers boss said there will be many twists and turns between now and the end of the season.

By Craig Cairns
Ian Murray has Raith Rovers in a strong position at the halfway stage of the season. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray has Raith Rovers in a strong position at the halfway stage of the season. Image: SNS.

Ian Murray has said Raith Rovers must “keep their feet on the ground’ as his side prepare to take on Dunfermline Athletic.

The Fife derby comes quickly after Murray’s side dropped four points in two recent home matches, the latest against a barebones Arbroath.

Raith remain top of the Scottish Championship but have let slip their lead to three points over Dundee United who have a game in hand.

Next up is a third trip to East End Park this season.

Rovers left the venue with a dominant 3-0 win the last time the sides met but it was the only one-sided match in the four so far this season.

“We’ve done really well against Dunfermline this season, but it’s a tough game,” said Murray.

Dunfermline are a good side.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray on the sidelines
Raith manager Ian Murray wants his players to keep their focus. Image: SNS.

“Apart from the last derby, which we won fairly well, the other ones have been fairly close.

“We expect another tough one. Of course, if we win on Tuesday then everything is rosy again, but we have to maintain our focus now.

“Keep our feet on the ground, go there and really make amends for the last two games.

Ian Murray: Many twists and turns to come

“United are going to pick up results, they’re a strong side as well.

“The draw against Ayr was all right, Saturday was not all right because we want to keep that gap going.

“There are going to be loads and loads of twists and turns but we want to firstly keep trying to focus on maintaining that objective of confirming top four as quickly as we can.”

The Raith boss was rewarded on Christmas Eve with a new three-year extension and even though the results either way of that announcement haven’t gone fully to plan, he and his side are still in a terrific position – and ahead of schedule.

That followed tying down Sam Stanton on a new deal but Murray said that, with two games over the next week, there are no imminent announcements.

Raith manager Ian Murray pitchside
Raith manager Ian Murray said all but one of the Fife derbies this season have been close. Image: SNS.

“I’m delighted to be here, we just want to keep building,” said Murray.

“If someone had offered us this at the start of the season, you’d have bitten their hand off.

“Though certainly not the last week to 10 days, the last two games.

“The club is on steady ground, it’s starting to build itself up again.

“You see it again with the last two attendances much higher than they would have been this time last season.

“But when a club moves forward, players have to move with it and staff have to move with it.

“If it’s not going to be this year that we’re successful, we have to look to next year.

Raith players celebrate a win
The Raith players have had a lot to celebrate so far this season. Image: SNS.

“We’ve got loads to look forward to.

“We’ve got a semi-final, we’ve got a really good Scottish Cup game against Livingston, we’ve got a derby game to look forward to.

“And we’ve got the chance to try and cement a play-off position, hopefully within the next six to seven weeks, depending on results elsewhere.”

