Dangerous Dundee driver accelerated away from police in Perth city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dangerous Dundee driver accelerated away from police in Perth city centre

Rhylee Moodie was approached by police after they saw him heading the wrong way down a one-way street.

By Jamie Buchan
Rhylee Moodie at Perth Sheriff Court
Rhylee Moodie at Perth Sheriff Court

A Dundee driver accelerated away during a police stop in Perth city centre.

Rhylee Moodie was approached after police saw him heading the wrong way down a one-way street.

When the 21-year-old was asked to complete a breath test, he put his foot down and motored down Canal Street in the wrong direction.

Moodie appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving dangerously on October 3 2021.

His lawyer said he had been unfamiliar with driving in Perth.

Decided not to pursue

Prosecutor Duncan McKenzie told the court: “At about 10.15pm, police were travelling along County Place towards South Street.

“They observed the accused’s vehicle and had reason to stop it.”

Moodie turned left at the King Street junction, driving through a red light and heading along the one-way street in the wrong direction.

“Officers followed the vehicle as it turned down Canal Street, through a no entry sign.

“The accused’s car then came to a stop and put its hazard lights on.

“He was seen rolling down his window to speak to police.”

Canal Street, Perth. Image: Google

The fiscal depute said: “Officers approached the vehicle and told the accused they wished to breathalyse him, due to the erratic nature of his driving.

“They also said they wanted to check his licence.

“Mr Moodie then drove off, travelling down Canal Street in the wrong direction towards Tay Street.”

Mr McKenzie said: “He was lost to sight and officers decided not to pursue him, given that he was going in the wrong direction.

“They observed him going through four sets of traffic lights without stopping.”

Other police officers spotted the car going over Queen’s Bridge, before turning onto the A90 Dundee-Perth road.

Hopeful of army career

Moodie was later traced by police at his home in Fintry Drive.

He pled guilty in December when he appeared from custody, having failed to show up at a previous court hearing.

Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said: “Mr Moodie has no previous convictions.

“He had driven into Perth with his cousin but he was not familiar with the city.

“He fully accepts responsibility for his actions that night.”

The court heard Moodie had recently applied to join the army.

Sheriff Eric Wood fined him £300 and disqualified him from driving for a year.

“I hope that this conviction does not prejudice your present application to join the army. I hope it meets with success.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Jon Cassidy.
Fife dealer's £48k street Valium stashes found after police tip-off
Rhylee Moodie at Perth Sheriff Court
Dundee woman attacked friend with knife and screwdriver after drugs binge
Scott Gall.
'Cruel, inhuman and monstrous' rapist from Carnoustie given life sentence
Rhylee Moodie at Perth Sheriff Court
Wednesday court round-up — 'Banned list' trial delay and electric knuckles
Rhylee Moodie at Perth Sheriff Court
Man admits drunken rant at Perth primary school - but denies taking beer into…
blogger breached Salmond rules
Dundee father jailed for sex attacks committed when he was a child
Scott Johnstone
Fife landscaper's victim was 'worried she would die' as he choked her for ten…
Rhylee Moodie at Perth Sheriff Court
New inquiry begins into sexual harassment allegations against suspended sheriff from Dundee
Rhylee Moodie at Perth Sheriff Court
Fife pervert secretly recorded boy using toilet and had 100 hours of sick footage
Rhylee Moodie at Perth Sheriff Court
Sleazy Tayside girls' football coach who groomed 14-year-old sentenced