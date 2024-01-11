Dangerous Dundee driver accelerated away from police in Perth city centre

A Dundee driver accelerated away during a police stop in Perth city centre.

Rhylee Moodie was approached after police saw him heading the wrong way down a one-way street.

When the 21-year-old was asked to complete a breath test, he put his foot down and motored down Canal Street in the wrong direction.

Moodie appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving dangerously on October 3 2021.

His lawyer said he had been unfamiliar with driving in Perth.

Decided not to pursue

Prosecutor Duncan McKenzie told the court: “At about 10.15pm, police were travelling along County Place towards South Street.

“They observed the accused’s vehicle and had reason to stop it.”

Moodie turned left at the King Street junction, driving through a red light and heading along the one-way street in the wrong direction.

“Officers followed the vehicle as it turned down Canal Street, through a no entry sign.

“The accused’s car then came to a stop and put its hazard lights on.

“He was seen rolling down his window to speak to police.”

The fiscal depute said: “Officers approached the vehicle and told the accused they wished to breathalyse him, due to the erratic nature of his driving.

“They also said they wanted to check his licence.

“Mr Moodie then drove off, travelling down Canal Street in the wrong direction towards Tay Street.”

Mr McKenzie said: “He was lost to sight and officers decided not to pursue him, given that he was going in the wrong direction.

“They observed him going through four sets of traffic lights without stopping.”

Other police officers spotted the car going over Queen’s Bridge, before turning onto the A90 Dundee-Perth road.

Hopeful of army career

Moodie was later traced by police at his home in Fintry Drive.

He pled guilty in December when he appeared from custody, having failed to show up at a previous court hearing.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said: “Mr Moodie has no previous convictions.

“He had driven into Perth with his cousin but he was not familiar with the city.

“He fully accepts responsibility for his actions that night.”

The court heard Moodie had recently applied to join the army.

Sheriff Eric Wood fined him £300 and disqualified him from driving for a year.

“I hope that this conviction does not prejudice your present application to join the army. I hope it meets with success.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.