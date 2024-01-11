David Keltjens: Israeli internationalist sold on St Johnstone move by countryman cup double hero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football St Johnstone FC

David Keltjens: Israeli internationalist sold on St Johnstone move by countryman cup double hero

The forner Hapoel Tel Aviv star spoke to Israeli former Saint Guy Melamed about life in Scotland.

By Mark Walker
David Keltjens has signed up at St Johnstone until the end of the season. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
David Keltjens has signed up at St Johnstone until the end of the season. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA

New St Johnstone Israeli international defender David Keltjens has insisted he had no qualms about moving to Scotland.

And he revealed he got advice from two of his countrymen – former Saints striker Guy Melamed and forgotten Aberdeen on loan defender Or Dadia.

Craig Levein snapped up for the former Hapoel Tel Aviv stopper this week for the remainder of the campaign.

Several Israeli football figures have publicly lashed out at Celtic fans for their support of the Palestinian cause in the war in the Middle East, with Israeli international Liel Abada caught in the middle of it.

St Johnstone’s last Israeli hero, Guy Melamed. Image: SNS

Those have included former Celtic star Nir Bitton, Israel boss Alon Hazan and several Israeli internationals, with Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers revealing last week he had a private chat with Abada about the situation.

But in a TV interview in his homeland, Keltjens insisted he had no worries about his reception after being directly asked about the ‘hatred’ for Israel in Scotland.

He pointed out: “I have not received any responses or comments about the situation.

“I also consulted with Or Dadia who played in Scotland during the war and said he did not feel any different treatment.

“It’s not something inclusive of the entire league in Scotland.

“I spoke to Guy Melamed who played here at St Johnstone. It went well for him in Scotland, he scored several goals here and he recommended it to me.

David Keltjens signs up at St Johnstone alongside manager Craig Levein. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA

“I also had options in Israel for higher money, but here suits me both in terms of character and in terms of the style of the game.

“Scotland is part of the UK, the kingdom of football, there is an amazing atmosphere here and I decided to go check it out.

“This appealed to me.

“The players were on a break, but start training now. It’s a relatively small and friendly club with good people, a good training facility, not a big stadium but very homely.

“This is an opportunity for me that I should have taken earlier in my career.”

