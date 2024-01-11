Dundee woman moved to third council flat in as many months after Storm Gerrit ceiling collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Dundee woman moved to third council flat in as many months after Storm Gerrit ceiling collapse

Lorna Walls, 53, says she is "fed up" of being moved around.

By Andrew Robson
The ceiling in Lorna Walls' council flat collapsed during Storm Gerrit. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson/Lorna Walls
The ceiling in Lorna Walls' council flat collapsed during Storm Gerrit. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson/Lorna Walls

A Dundee woman is in her third council flat in as many months after her ceiling collapsed during Storm Gerrit.

Lorna Walls, 53, was initially moved from her two-bedroom council home of more than 10 years on Thurso Crescent in Menzieshill in November, due to a damp problem.

She was temporarily rehomed on Rosebank Court in the Hilltown while the council carried out work to tackle the issue.

But the ceiling of that flat collapsed during the storm late last month.

She has now been moved to a third property – a one-bedroom home on Birchwood Place, near Blackness Road, which she shares with her son, two dogs and her grandson when he visits.

Lorna Walls, Dundee council tenant
Lorna says she is fed up with the current situation. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Lorna, who has bilateral sciatica down her left side, says she is “fed up” at being moved around – and claims the council is not listening to her concerns.

She said: “At the beginning of November the council said they would finally come and fix the damp at my home.

“This has been an issue for 10-and-a-half years and I was moved into a flat at Rosebank Court.

‘I don’t know where I will be week to week’

“However during the most recent storm water started coming in through the ceiling so I was moved once again.

“I just don’t know where I will be week to week.

“I feel like not one person at the council will listen to me.

“It’s been an absolute nightmare and it feels like I’ve been given the runaround.”

She added: “The final straw was when I went back to check my Thurso Crescent home and the mould was still there.

“It can’t keep going on like this, it’s slowly killing me.

The damaged ceiling at Rosebank Crescent.
The damaged ceiling at Rosebank Crescent. Image: Lorna Walls

“I’ve been offered a place up in Charleston and back at Rosebank once it’s fixed, but they’re both unsuitable for me due to my bilateral sciatica.

“I’ve told the council I’m not going to move again until this situation is sorted.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “We are aware of this case and the council’s housing team is actively engaged with the family to provide advice and support directly.”

The Courier previously investigated the issue of damp and mould in flats in Dundee.

