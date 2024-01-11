Dundee woman moved to third council flat in as many months after Storm Gerrit ceiling collapse

A Dundee woman is in her third council flat in as many months after her ceiling collapsed during Storm Gerrit.

Lorna Walls, 53, was initially moved from her two-bedroom council home of more than 10 years on Thurso Crescent in Menzieshill in November, due to a damp problem.

She was temporarily rehomed on Rosebank Court in the Hilltown while the council carried out work to tackle the issue.

But the ceiling of that flat collapsed during the storm late last month.

She has now been moved to a third property – a one-bedroom home on Birchwood Place, near Blackness Road, which she shares with her son, two dogs and her grandson when he visits.

Lorna, who has bilateral sciatica down her left side, says she is “fed up” at being moved around – and claims the council is not listening to her concerns.

She said: “At the beginning of November the council said they would finally come and fix the damp at my home.

“This has been an issue for 10-and-a-half years and I was moved into a flat at Rosebank Court.

‘I don’t know where I will be week to week’

“However during the most recent storm water started coming in through the ceiling so I was moved once again.

“I just don’t know where I will be week to week.

“I feel like not one person at the council will listen to me.

“It’s been an absolute nightmare and it feels like I’ve been given the runaround.”

She added: “The final straw was when I went back to check my Thurso Crescent home and the mould was still there.

“It can’t keep going on like this, it’s slowly killing me.

“I’ve been offered a place up in Charleston and back at Rosebank once it’s fixed, but they’re both unsuitable for me due to my bilateral sciatica.

“I’ve told the council I’m not going to move again until this situation is sorted.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “We are aware of this case and the council’s housing team is actively engaged with the family to provide advice and support directly.”

The Courier previously investigated the issue of damp and mould in flats in Dundee.