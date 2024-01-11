Dundee United teen’s loan stint at Kelty Hearts extended

Lewis O’Donnell will remain at Kelty Hearts until the end of the season after Dundee United extended his loan spell in Fife.

The 18-year-old midfielder has enjoyed a successful stint with the League One side in the first half of the season, racking up 20 appearances and scoring one goal.

The Fifers currently sit mid-table but are well in the running for a promotion play-off spot.

🔁 #DUFC can confirm Academy graduate Lewis O'Donnell has extended his loan spell with cinch League One outfit @KeltyHeartsFC until the end of the 2023/24 campaign Keep it up, Lewis 💪 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 11, 2024

O’Donnell has been a star man at Kelty this season, featuring in all 18 of Michael Tidser’s side’s league fixtures.

The youngster, who has six Scotland U/17 caps, will now continue his development at New Central Park before returning to Tannadice in the summer.