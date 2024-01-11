Police rammed dangerous Dundee driver near school after chase through city and rural Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police rammed dangerous Dundee driver near school after chase through city and rural Angus

George Kane refused to stop for officers who wanted to question him about a suspected hammer attack.

By Jamie Buchan
George Kane. Image: Facebook
George Kane. Image: Facebook

Police were forced to crash into a dangerous driver to stop him getting too close to a primary school, following a dramatic pursuit through Dundee and rural Angus.

George Kane refused to stop for officers who wanted to question him about a suspected hammer attack.

Four police units were involved in the chase through Dundee’s Pitkerro and Ballumbie areas and Kellas in rural Angus, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

It ended when a police vehicle rammed into Kane’s Vauxhall Corsa – described by prosecutors as “tactical contact”.

Kane, 30, appeared in the dock and admitted driving dangerously at 12 locations on March 29 2022.

He further pled guilty to drug-driving in Dundee the previous day.

Drug-driving

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said police spotted Kane’s car “driving in an erratic manner” on Arbroath Road on March 28.

“Officers followed the vehicle and activated their blue lights.

“Mr Kane pulled over outside the Aldi supermarket. He and another passenger exited his car.

“Officers engaged with the accused and found that he was unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred.

“He provided a negative breath test and police formed the opinion that he was under the influence of drugs, given his demeanour.”

A92 Arbroath Road, Dundee
A92 Arbroath Road, Dundee. Image: Google Maps

Later that day at police headquarters, Kane submitted a blood sample which confirmed he had cocaine in his system.

He was given Naloxone – a drug that reverses overdose symptoms – and an ambulance was called.

Kane was released from police custody that afternoon.

Pursuit and ‘tactical contact’

Mr McKenzie said the following morning, officers were tasked with tracing Kane in relation to another matter.

“At 11.15am, a police officer spotted him travelling along Longtown Road, Dundee, and activated his blue lights.

“Mr Kane failed to stop and continued travelling towards a roundabout and went on to various other roads.”

The prosecutor said another officer, travelling down Pitkerro Road, saw Kane coming towards him.

“He stopped his vehicle to prevent Mr Kane from travelling any further.

Pitkerro Road sign
Police chased the car along Pitkerro Road, in Dundee.

“However, the accused continued to mount the pavement and drove around the police vehicle.

“Mr Kane continued to drive along several roads with police vehicles pursuing.“

Two more police units joined the chase and overtook the original officers in an effort to “contain” Kane’s vehicle.

Mr McKenzie said: “Mr Kane mounted the verge and attempted to break out.

“Due to being within 500m of a primary school, one of the police vehicles made tactical contact with Mr Kane’s vehicle to block it moving forward.

“Mr Kane and two other occupants were removed from the car.”

Interim roads ban

Prosecutors accepted a not guilty plea to a charge alleging Kane had assaulted a man and attempted to strike him with a hammer in Dundee’s Mossgiel Crescent earlier that day.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said: “He tells me that he is no longer using any illicit substance or alcohol.”

Sheriff Eric Brown deferred sentence until April 10.

Kane has been banned from driving in the interim.

