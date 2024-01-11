Police rammed dangerous Dundee driver near school after chase through city and rural Angus

Police were forced to crash into a dangerous driver to stop him getting too close to a primary school, following a dramatic pursuit through Dundee and rural Angus.

George Kane refused to stop for officers who wanted to question him about a suspected hammer attack.

Four police units were involved in the chase through Dundee’s Pitkerro and Ballumbie areas and Kellas in rural Angus, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

It ended when a police vehicle rammed into Kane’s Vauxhall Corsa – described by prosecutors as “tactical contact”.

Kane, 30, appeared in the dock and admitted driving dangerously at 12 locations on March 29 2022.

He further pled guilty to drug-driving in Dundee the previous day.

Drug-driving

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said police spotted Kane’s car “driving in an erratic manner” on Arbroath Road on March 28.

“Officers followed the vehicle and activated their blue lights.

“Mr Kane pulled over outside the Aldi supermarket. He and another passenger exited his car.

“Officers engaged with the accused and found that he was unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred.

“He provided a negative breath test and police formed the opinion that he was under the influence of drugs, given his demeanour.”

Later that day at police headquarters, Kane submitted a blood sample which confirmed he had cocaine in his system.

He was given Naloxone – a drug that reverses overdose symptoms – and an ambulance was called.

Kane was released from police custody that afternoon.

Pursuit and ‘tactical contact’

Mr McKenzie said the following morning, officers were tasked with tracing Kane in relation to another matter.

“At 11.15am, a police officer spotted him travelling along Longtown Road, Dundee, and activated his blue lights.

“Mr Kane failed to stop and continued travelling towards a roundabout and went on to various other roads.”

The prosecutor said another officer, travelling down Pitkerro Road, saw Kane coming towards him.

“He stopped his vehicle to prevent Mr Kane from travelling any further.

“However, the accused continued to mount the pavement and drove around the police vehicle.

“Mr Kane continued to drive along several roads with police vehicles pursuing.“

Two more police units joined the chase and overtook the original officers in an effort to “contain” Kane’s vehicle.

Mr McKenzie said: “Mr Kane mounted the verge and attempted to break out.

“Due to being within 500m of a primary school, one of the police vehicles made tactical contact with Mr Kane’s vehicle to block it moving forward.

“Mr Kane and two other occupants were removed from the car.”

Interim roads ban

Prosecutors accepted a not guilty plea to a charge alleging Kane had assaulted a man and attempted to strike him with a hammer in Dundee’s Mossgiel Crescent earlier that day.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said: “He tells me that he is no longer using any illicit substance or alcohol.”

Sheriff Eric Brown deferred sentence until April 10.

Kane has been banned from driving in the interim.

