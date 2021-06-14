Fans’ favourite Guy Melamed has said farewell to St Johnstone supporters in a heartfelt social media post.

The Israeli forward scored seven goals in 23 appearances following his arrival from Maccabi Netanya last October.

And while he found first-team football hard to come by — especially during his initial months in Scotland — he soon won over the Saintees with his mercurial ability and technique.

© SNS Group

A stunning Dennis Bergkamp-style leveller in the 1-1 draw at Hamilton Accies in March will live long in the memory as Melamed helped the Perth Saints to a staggering domestic cup double.

However, the 28-year-old decided to pursue a new challenge following the expiry of his contract, with reported interest from Ipswich, Sunderland and Portsmouth.

Melamed took to Instagram, writing: “It’s time to say goodbye. I’m officially leaving St Johnstone and I only have good things to say about the club.

“I was happy to be an important part of the biggest year in the history of the club. Thanks to the gaffer, players and all the staff.

“Finally, fans who might not have been in the stadium but I could feel their support. Come on Saints.”

Jason Kerr replied ‘all the best king’, Charlie Gilmour wrote ‘great player, great guy, all the best Guy’, and goalkeeper Zander Clark added ‘pleasure my friend, all the best’.