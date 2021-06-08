St Johnstone captain Jason Kerr chosen in SPFL team of the year

St Johnstone double-winning captain Jason Kerr has been selected in the SPFL Premiership team of the year.

The centre-back, who many believe should currently be part of Steve Clarke’s Euro 2020 Scotland squad, produced outstanding form for the Perth side, particularly after the turn of the year when he returned from a coronavirus lay-off.

Kerr led by example in the Betfred Cup semi-final against Hibs, scoring the opening goal with a back post header.

💥 A captains goal from Jason Kerr puts @StJohnstone 1-0 up! Superb header 👏👏#BetfredCup pic.twitter.com/oWXaNW039I — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) January 23, 2021

And he was a calm and commanding figure as Saints went on to beat Livingston in the final and back it up by claiming the Scottish Cup as well.

Kerr was chosen alongside Rangers’ Connor Goldson at the heart of the team of the season.

This was the description given of his 2020/21 campaign.

“A natural leader, who acts as the anchor in the middle of St. Johnstone’s three-man central defence, Jason Kerr has once again proved why he is one of the SPFL’s top defenders. Kerr’s heart-on-sleeve performances are a massive contributing factor in Saints clinching fifth place and a spot in Europe. Plus, there are not many club captains who can say they have won a League Cup and Scottish Cup double!”