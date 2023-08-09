TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in July

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in July

Two very different properties in Broughty Ferry top the chart.

This nicely done up house in Broughty Ferry was the most viewed TSPC property in July.
This nicely done up house in Broughty Ferry was the most viewed TSPC property last month. Image: TSPC.
By Jack McKeown

A pair of detached bungalows in Broughty Ferry were the two most viewed properties on TSPC last month.

Together the top 10 properties in July racked up over 80,000 page views.

A beautifully renovated modern bungalow on Balgillo Road and a detached cottage on Douglas Terrace were the most popular properties.

Indeed, bungalows dominated the list, accounting for six of the 10 most sought-after homes.

Despite spiralling interest rates and the cost of living crisis, eight of the TSPC top 10 properties are under offer.

TSPC manager Lynne Hill said: “July saw buyers’ confidence maintained with 165 properties sold through TSPC solicitor estate agents across Dundee, Angus, and North Fife.

“An impressive 80% of these properties sold for their Home Report value or higher and achieved on average 1.7% above their Home Report valuations.”

The top 10 most popular TSPC properties last month were:

1. Broughty Ferry

Address: 106 Balgillo Road, Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £260,000

Status: Under offer

This Broughty Ferry bungalow topped TSPC's list for July.
This Broughty Ferry bungalow has been nicely done up and takes the number one spot in TSPC’s Top 10 for July. Image: TSPC.

Taking first place for July was this detached bungalow in Broughty Ferry.

The property recently underwent extensive upgrading and is in move-in condition. Its notable features include a kitchen equipped with high-quality integrated appliances, a dining area, and a sitting area with patio doors leading to the beautifully landscaped garden.

2. Broughty Ferry

Address: 20 Douglas Terrace, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £150,000
Status: Under offer
This traditional cottage came in at second place for July. It was once West Ferry Railway Station.
This traditional cottage was once West Ferry Railway Station. Image: TSPC.

Securing second place is this B listed detached cottage, which was once the West Ferry railway station.

Located on a prime corner site near Broughty Ferry’s waterfront, the property offers unparalleled and uninterrupted views over the River Tay.

The ground floor living area features three rooms, with an external toilet in a brick hut. Additionally, there is a basement that previously served as the railway waiting rooms and ticket office, accessible only by a staircase hidden behind a wall.

The cottage offers a unique opportunity for restoration. Due to its location in the heart of Broughty Ferry it quickly went under offer.

3. Monifieth

Address: 14 Ardestie Place, Monifieth
Price: Offers over £190,000
Status: Under offer
This house in Monifieth was third on the TSPC's Top 10 for July.
This house in Monifieth was third on the TSPC’s Top 10 for July. Image: TSPC.

In third spot is this well-presented two-bedroom bungalow with views towards the Tay from its elevated position in Monifieth.

The interior is flooded with natural light and features a modern kitchen leading to a conservatory, a contemporary shower room with underfloor heating, and two bedrooms with built-in storage.

An offer was accepted on it after just three days on the market.

4. Dundee

Address: 81 Denoon Terrace, Dundee
Price: Offers over £235,000
Status: Under offer
This bungalow on Denoon Terrace is in Dundee's West End.
This bungalow on Denoon Terrace is in Dundee’s West End. Image: TSPC.

Taking the fourth position is this fully modernised West End bungalow offering an impressive living space all on one level.

The property boasts three double bedrooms, a spacious lounge, a dining kitchen, and a delightful conservatory, as well as a driveway leading to a detached garage.

5. Dundee

Address: 45 Charleston Drive, Dundee
Price: Offers over £225,000
Status: Under offer
This south facing home is near Ninewells Hospital.
Coming in at number five on TSPC’s Top 10 for July is this south facing home near Ninewells Hospital. Image: TSPC.

In fifth place is this south-facing home that enjoys plenty of sunshine.

Its adaptable layout spans over two levels and comprises four bedrooms, two shower rooms, and two reception rooms.

The house benefits from its proximity to amenities, schools, bus routes, and Ninewells Hospital. Such was its popularity that a closing date was set after just one week on the market.

6. Dundee

Address: 2 Seafield Road, Dundee
Price: Offers over £180,000
Status: Active
This flat is above one of Dundee’s best Italian restaurants. Image: TSPC.

Securing the sixth spot is this main door flat, conveniently located above the well-known restaurant Piccolo.

The flat is spread over two floors and enjoys views across the Tay. At first floor level is a lounge, a third bedroom or dining room, a fitted kitchen, a utility room, and a modern shower room.

Upstairs are two generously sized double bedrooms, each with built-in wardrobes.

7. Dundee

Address: 182 Laird Street, Dundee
Price: Offers over £120,000
Status: Under offer
This house on Laird Street offers good value for money. Image: TSPC.

This house occupies seventh place on the TSPC top 10 and is a terrific first-time buy.

On Dundee’s Laird Street, the well-presented two-bedroom home has a spacious lounge/dining room with dual-aspect windows

Additionally, there are gardens to the front, side, and rear offer ample outdoor space. There’s even a driveway for off-street parking.

8. Dundee

Address: 46 Newhall Gardens, Dundee
Price: Offers over £165,000
Status: Under offer
This semi-detached bungalow sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac.
This semi-detached bungalow sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Image: TSPC.

Taking eighth place is this extended semi-detached bungalow tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac in Dundee’s West End.

The living/dining room enjoys natural light from south-facing patio doors that open to an elevated paved patio.

Outside features include a driveway and carport on the side, leading to a garage equipped with power and light.

Following a flurry of interest this popular listing went under offer after just six days on the market.

9. Broughty Ferry

Address: Invergarry House, 54 Strathern Road, Broughty Ferry
Price: Fixed price £480,000
Status: Active
This luxury family home designed by Dundee architect Jon Frullani comes in at 9th on TSPC's top 10 list for July.
This luxury family home was designed by Dundee architect Jon Frullani. Image: TSPC.

In ninth place is this stunning four-bedroom family home designed by the award-winning Jon Frullani Architects and built by West Developments.

The four-bedroom house was cleverly created within the footprint of a B-listed 1903 arts and crafts villa. It preserves the original home’s historical charm while offering modern comforts and amenities.

10. Dundee

Address: 6 Albany Terrace, Dundee
Price: Offers over £275,000
Status: Under offer
This traditional home in Dundee’s Law area and enjoys excellent views It is the final property in TSPC’s Top 10 for July. Image: TSPC.

Completing the TSPC top 10 is this a beautifully preserved traditional semi-detached home. Ornate cornice work, corbels, and a stunning stairwell give it plenty of character.

The accommodation spans almost 200sqm, with five bedrooms and two reception rooms.

