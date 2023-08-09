TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in July

A pair of detached bungalows in Broughty Ferry were the two most viewed properties on TSPC last month.

Together the top 10 properties in July racked up over 80,000 page views.

A beautifully renovated modern bungalow on Balgillo Road and a detached cottage on Douglas Terrace were the most popular properties.

Indeed, bungalows dominated the list, accounting for six of the 10 most sought-after homes.

Despite spiralling interest rates and the cost of living crisis, eight of the TSPC top 10 properties are under offer.

TSPC manager Lynne Hill said: “July saw buyers’ confidence maintained with 165 properties sold through TSPC solicitor estate agents across Dundee, Angus, and North Fife.

“An impressive 80% of these properties sold for their Home Report value or higher and achieved on average 1.7% above their Home Report valuations.”

The top 10 most popular TSPC properties last month were:

1. Broughty Ferry

Address: 106 Balgillo Road, Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £260,000

Status: Under offer

Taking first place for July was this detached bungalow in Broughty Ferry.

The property recently underwent extensive upgrading and is in move-in condition. Its notable features include a kitchen equipped with high-quality integrated appliances, a dining area, and a sitting area with patio doors leading to the beautifully landscaped garden.

2. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £150,000

Status: Under offer

Securing second place is this B listed detached cottage, which was once the West Ferry railway station.

Located on a prime corner site near Broughty Ferry’s waterfront, the property offers unparalleled and uninterrupted views over the River Tay.

The ground floor living area features three rooms, with an external toilet in a brick hut. Additionally, there is a basement that previously served as the railway waiting rooms and ticket office, accessible only by a staircase hidden behind a wall.

The cottage offers a unique opportunity for restoration. Due to its location in the heart of Broughty Ferry it quickly went under offer.

3. Monifieth

Price: Offers over £190,000

Status: Under offer

In third spot is this well-presented two-bedroom bungalow with views towards the Tay from its elevated position in Monifieth.

The interior is flooded with natural light and features a modern kitchen leading to a conservatory, a contemporary shower room with underfloor heating, and two bedrooms with built-in storage.

An offer was accepted on it after just three days on the market.

4. Dundee

Price: Offers over £235,000

Status: Under offer

Taking the fourth position is this fully modernised West End bungalow offering an impressive living space all on one level.

The property boasts three double bedrooms, a spacious lounge, a dining kitchen, and a delightful conservatory, as well as a driveway leading to a detached garage.

5. Dundee

Price: Offers over £225,000

Status: Under offer

In fifth place is this south-facing home that enjoys plenty of sunshine.

Its adaptable layout spans over two levels and comprises four bedrooms, two shower rooms, and two reception rooms.

The house benefits from its proximity to amenities, schools, bus routes, and Ninewells Hospital. Such was its popularity that a closing date was set after just one week on the market.

6. Dundee

Price: Offers over £180,000

Status: Active

Securing the sixth spot is this main door flat, conveniently located above the well-known restaurant Piccolo.

The flat is spread over two floors and enjoys views across the Tay. At first floor level is a lounge, a third bedroom or dining room, a fitted kitchen, a utility room, and a modern shower room.

Upstairs are two generously sized double bedrooms, each with built-in wardrobes.

7. Dundee

Price: Offers over £120,000

Status: Under offer

This house occupies seventh place on the TSPC top 10 and is a terrific first-time buy.

On Dundee’s Laird Street, the well-presented two-bedroom home has a spacious lounge/dining room with dual-aspect windows

Additionally, there are gardens to the front, side, and rear offer ample outdoor space. There’s even a driveway for off-street parking.

8. Dundee

Price: Offers over £165,000

Status: Under offer

Taking eighth place is this extended semi-detached bungalow tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac in Dundee’s West End.

The living/dining room enjoys natural light from south-facing patio doors that open to an elevated paved patio.

Outside features include a driveway and carport on the side, leading to a garage equipped with power and light.

Following a flurry of interest this popular listing went under offer after just six days on the market.

9. Broughty Ferry

Price: Fixed price £480,000

Status: Active

In ninth place is this stunning four-bedroom family home designed by the award-winning Jon Frullani Architects and built by West Developments.

The four-bedroom house was cleverly created within the footprint of a B-listed 1903 arts and crafts villa. It preserves the original home’s historical charm while offering modern comforts and amenities.

10. Dundee

Price: Offers over £275,000

Status: Under offer

Completing the TSPC top 10 is this a beautifully preserved traditional semi-detached home. Ornate cornice work, corbels, and a stunning stairwell give it plenty of character.

The accommodation spans almost 200sqm, with five bedrooms and two reception rooms.