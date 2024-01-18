Firefighters and police on scene of blaze at Perth city centre flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Firefighters and police on scene of blaze at Perth city centre flat

A road is closed and buses are being diverted.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen & Kieran Webster
Scott Street in Perth sealed off after fire at a flat
Scott Street in Perth is sealed off after a fire at a flat. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

Police officers and firefighters are on the scene of a blaze in Perth city centre.

The alarm was raised just after 8.25am when smoke was seen coming from a building in Scott Street.

A witness said there were three fire engines and a large number of police officers present.

Police have sealed off Scott Street, between Victoria Street and South William Street, as firefighters tackle the blaze.

Bus services are also being diverted.

Emergency services at a fire in Scott Street, Perth.
Emergency services at the fire. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

One witness said of the emergency operation: “They’ve been here since around 8.30am.

“I didn’t really see what was going on but there was a smell of burning plastic.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8.27am about smoke coming from a property in Scott Street, Perth.

“Three appliances are in attendance – two from Perth and one from Auchterarder.

“Crews are still investigating. and the fire is ongoing.

“Police are in attendance.”

A post from Stagecoach East Scotland said: “Due to emergency services blocking Scott Street, service x56, 56,5,6 will not be able to serve scott street (stop X,Z & Y).”

The Courier has contacted Police Scotland for comment.

More from Perth & Kinross

Joiner jailed for SIXTH disqualified driving conviction after police stop in Perth
Perth salon owner Stephen McCartney set to appear on Come Dine With Me
Come Dine With Me to feature Perth salon owner and four other Tayside contestants
Snowy rooftops over Craigie, Perth, on Tuesday, January 16 2024.
Freezing weather disrupts Tayside buses, trains and road journeys for second day running
Benefits cheat Marie Van Den Berg at Perth Sheriff Court.
£30k Perthshire benefits cheat could be jailed due to lack of punishment options
Marlene Wood. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire postmistress says Post Office scandal wrecked marriage and has left her facing financial…
Kevin Donald of Mitchells Newsagents Blairgowrie
Owner of Blairgowrie newsagent at 'heart of community' sells business after 13 years
Atholl Medical Centre in Pitlochry
'Major incident' at Perthshire surgery after computer system crashes
Eve Muirhead in curling action during a competition
Perth curling legend Eve Muirhead in 'shock' over council bid to axe Dewars ice…
3
Christopher Simpson.
Good Samaritan needed tetanus jab after Perth ear bite fight
Seafield Road in Broughty Ferry got a dusting of snow on Tuesday.
New snow warnings for Perthshire and Stirling - with strong winds set to hit…