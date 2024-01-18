Firefighters and police on scene of blaze at Perth city centre flat

Police officers and firefighters are on the scene of a blaze in Perth city centre.

The alarm was raised just after 8.25am when smoke was seen coming from a building in Scott Street.

A witness said there were three fire engines and a large number of police officers present.

Police have sealed off Scott Street, between Victoria Street and South William Street, as firefighters tackle the blaze.

Bus services are also being diverted.

One witness said of the emergency operation: “They’ve been here since around 8.30am.

“I didn’t really see what was going on but there was a smell of burning plastic.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8.27am about smoke coming from a property in Scott Street, Perth.

“Three appliances are in attendance – two from Perth and one from Auchterarder.

“Crews are still investigating. and the fire is ongoing.

“Police are in attendance.”

A post from Stagecoach East Scotland said: “Due to emergency services blocking Scott Street, service x56, 56,5,6 will not be able to serve scott street (stop X,Z & Y).”

The Courier has contacted Police Scotland for comment.