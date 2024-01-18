New Toyota dealership launches in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Motoring

New Toyota dealership launches in Perth

Centre brings prestigious marque's range to Fair City.

In partnership with Eastern Western Motor Group
Exterior of Barnett's Toyota centre in Perth
The new Barnett's Toyota centre in Perth is part of a £20 million investment.

Motorists in Perth have reason to celebrate after the launch of Eastern Western Motor Group’s new Barnett’s Toyota branch.

The centre on Dunkeld Road vastly expands the offering to car buyers in the area and is the only dedicated Toyota dealership in the city.

It’s part of a £20 million investment by Eastern Western Motor Group that will also include new centres in Dundee.

Group Managing Director Keith Duncan said: “We are delighted to have been appointed as Toyota dealers for both Dundee and Perth.

“To be honest, this is just the tip of the iceberg. The two sites will add about 90 jobs. It’s a very exciting time for the business.”

Amazing range at Barnett’s Toyota Perth

line of Toyota cars at new centre in Perth
The centre’s range includes all of Toyota’s in-demand models.

The new Barnett’s Toyota in Perth stocks a fantastic range with all of the brand’s outstanding models. Its line-up includes:

  • Aygo X
  • Corolla in Hatchback, Touring Sports and Commercial
  • Yaris and Yaris Cross
  • C-HR
  • bZ4X
  • Rav 4
  • GR Yaris
  • GR Supra
  • Land Cruiser
  • GR 86

Customers will also be able to take advantage of the dealership’s fabulous offers such as retailer deposit contributions of up to £1,500.

Get the latest in eco-friendly motoring

Rear of Toyota Corolla Hybrid
Toyota’s outstanding eco credentials include a hybrid version of the Corolla.

The dealership in Perth will be a great choice for eco-friendly motoring enthusiasts due to Toyota’s pioneering role in that sector. The firm first started developing hybrid cars in the 90s and its Prius was the early market leader. Since then its hybrids have been enjoyed by more than 15 million drivers worldwide and each generation has seen them become more efficient, economical and affordable.

Its expertise in the area means customers can have complete confidence in its products. They offer outstanding guarantees, class-leading technology and a cleaner, more fuel-efficient drive.

The technology in Toyota’s new hybrid cars means less emissions and it’s estimated the vehicles have saved more than 120m tonnes of CO2 worldwide over the past 23 years.

Of course, that cut in emissions comes from the fact that they can be alternated between running on electric or petrol which also means less money spent at the pump. Motorists using Toyota hybrids can get up to 50% of their driving time on electric.

Mr Duncan said: “Toyota is a brilliant brand. It has been on the front foot of eco technology for a long time.”

A true commitment to the local area

Interior of the showroom in Perth
The new Toyota centre in Perth highlights Eastern Western Motor Group’s commitment to the area.

Eastern Western Motor Group has strong roots in Courier Country with Mr Duncan originally hailing from Dundee. He is proud of the firm’s presence in the area, which includes Grassicks BMW and Mini sites in Perth, Western Commercial and Maxus vans dealerships in Dundee and another site in Halbeath, Fife.

Mr Duncan said he hopes to see further expansion in the future.

He added: “We bought Fife Motor Village in February. We don’t run all the businesses there but we own the site. We have plans to expand our own franchises in that space in the future and we’d like to do more in Dundee in the future.”

Find out more about Eastern Western Motor Group.

More from Motoring

First Drive: Cupra’s Ateca adds some character to a no-nonsense SUV
(Blackball Media)
Trading Standards highlights risk of buying from car dealers posing as private sellers on…
Slow traffic in heavy rain on the M62 near Brighouse in West Yorkshire, as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across the Midlands for thunderstorms and the south of England for strong winds. Picture date: Wednesday August 2, 2023.
Drivers wasting 38 hours per year to road delays
The new Shotgun 650 will be available from February 1
Royal Enfield’s new Shotgun 650 to start from £6,699
Jack McKeown stands beside the The DS 3
All-electric DS 3 E-Tense is a small-but-stylish premium SUV
The Ford Kuga returns with a range of updates. (Ford)
2024 Ford Kuga revealed with new look and more technology
The Urus Performante is joining Dubai Police’s fleet. (Lamborghini)
This Lamborghini Urus is Dubai Police’s new runabout
Car insurance premiums continue to rapidly increase. (PA)
The average car insurance premium is now £950
MG will reveal its new supermini at next month’s Geneva Motor Show. (MG)
MG to back small, low-cost cars with reveal of new MG3
Fuel retailers will be forced to share information on price changes within half an hour under Government plans to make it easier for drivers to find the cheapest petrol and diesel (Peter Byrne/PA)
Fuel retailers to be forced to share price change data within 30 minutes