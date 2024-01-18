New Toyota dealership launches in Perth

Motorists in Perth have reason to celebrate after the launch of Eastern Western Motor Group’s new Barnett’s Toyota branch.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

The centre on Dunkeld Road vastly expands the offering to car buyers in the area and is the only dedicated Toyota dealership in the city.

It’s part of a £20 million investment by Eastern Western Motor Group that will also include new centres in Dundee.

Group Managing Director Keith Duncan said: “We are delighted to have been appointed as Toyota dealers for both Dundee and Perth.

“To be honest, this is just the tip of the iceberg. The two sites will add about 90 jobs. It’s a very exciting time for the business.”

Amazing range at Barnett’s Toyota Perth

The new Barnett’s Toyota in Perth stocks a fantastic range with all of the brand’s outstanding models. Its line-up includes:

Aygo X

Corolla in Hatchback, Touring Sports and Commercial

Yaris and Yaris Cross

C-HR

bZ4X

Rav 4

GR Yaris

GR Supra

Land Cruiser

GR 86

Customers will also be able to take advantage of the dealership’s fabulous offers such as retailer deposit contributions of up to £1,500.

Get the latest in eco-friendly motoring

The dealership in Perth will be a great choice for eco-friendly motoring enthusiasts due to Toyota’s pioneering role in that sector. The firm first started developing hybrid cars in the 90s and its Prius was the early market leader. Since then its hybrids have been enjoyed by more than 15 million drivers worldwide and each generation has seen them become more efficient, economical and affordable.

Its expertise in the area means customers can have complete confidence in its products. They offer outstanding guarantees, class-leading technology and a cleaner, more fuel-efficient drive.

The technology in Toyota’s new hybrid cars means less emissions and it’s estimated the vehicles have saved more than 120m tonnes of CO2 worldwide over the past 23 years.

Of course, that cut in emissions comes from the fact that they can be alternated between running on electric or petrol which also means less money spent at the pump. Motorists using Toyota hybrids can get up to 50% of their driving time on electric.

Mr Duncan said: “Toyota is a brilliant brand. It has been on the front foot of eco technology for a long time.”

A true commitment to the local area

Eastern Western Motor Group has strong roots in Courier Country with Mr Duncan originally hailing from Dundee. He is proud of the firm’s presence in the area, which includes Grassicks BMW and Mini sites in Perth, Western Commercial and Maxus vans dealerships in Dundee and another site in Halbeath, Fife.

Mr Duncan said he hopes to see further expansion in the future.

He added: “We bought Fife Motor Village in February. We don’t run all the businesses there but we own the site. We have plans to expand our own franchises in that space in the future and we’d like to do more in Dundee in the future.”

Find out more about Eastern Western Motor Group.