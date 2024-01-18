‘Madness’ as Fife pavement blocked by permanent metal frame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Madness’ as Fife pavement blocked by permanent metal frame

People using wheelchairs and prams are being forced onto the road outside Inverkeithing Old Town House.

By Neil Henderson
The frame blocking the pavement outside the Old Town House in Inverkeithing.
The frame blocking the pavement outside the Old Town House in Inverkeithing. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

Locals have hit out after a permanent metal frame was installed outside Inverkeithing Old Town House – blocking the pavement.

The frame appeared outside the building, which is undergoing a £475,000 refurbishment, this week.

It is thought the frame will act as a doorstop to the main access area as well as having signage attached to it.

However, it has now rendered the narrow pavement – thought to have been in use since the 1700s – impassable, forcing those using wheelchairs and prams onto the road.

Inverkeithing's Old Town House is currently undergoing a £4754,000 refurbishment.
The Old Town House is undergoing a £4754,000 refurbishment. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Resident Kevin Forsyth described the new obstruction as “ridiculous and planning gone mad”.

He told The Courier: “It’s utterly ridiculous.

“Who in their right mind has designed that and who has then seen fit to sign it off and get it installed?

“I’m all for the building getting brought back into use but this is planning gone mad.”

Metal frame makes Inverkeithing pavement ‘impassable’

Fellow local Jane Fraser is similarly unimpressed.

She said: “It’s madness and has made the pavement completely impassable.

“How is anyone in a wheelchair or mobility scooter, or parent with a children’s buggy, expected to use the pavement now?”

Several others have taken to social media to complain about the blockage.

Inverkeithing councillor David Barratt says he has contacted council officials and Fife Historic Buildings Trust asking for the obstacle to be removed.

A request has been made for the frame to be removed.
Locals cannot use the pavement. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Councillor David Barratt.
Councillor David Barratt. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

He said: “The decision to install the frame now, thus blocking off the pavement, is certainly a strange one.

“I understand that the pavement is to be widened but because of tendering issues, a date for that has not yet been set.

“There should also have been some pedestrian diversion and footpath closed signs and also some bollards put in place.”

Work to transform the once vacant A-listed building into a community hub began in 2022.

One of the main requirements was to install a lift to aid those with disabilities due to the building not having wheelchair access.

‘This is a temporary arrangement’

A spokesperson for Fife Historic Buildings Trust said: “The contractors are still finishing work in this area.

“This is a temporary arrangement.

“Fife Council are planning works to widen the pavement here – due to be on site soon.

“Once this is complete, we can get the building open, and we’re looking forward to welcoming people inside.”

Conversation