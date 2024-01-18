Emergency services attend incident in Fife village

Emergency services are on the scene of an incident in Colinsburgh in Fife.

The road between the village and Kilconquhar is closed.

The nature of the incident is not known.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has sent two appliances to the scene.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm we are in attendance at an incident in Colinsburgh.

“Two appliances are at the scene. We got the call at 8.39am.”

Bus services are also being diverted.

Stagecoach East Scotland said: “Due to an emergency service closing (a) road in Colinsburgh, service 95 cannot service Colinsburgh or Kilconquhar until further notice.

“95 service will divert via A917 to Elie, apologies.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.