Two women charged after ‘disturbance’ in Kirkcaldy

Police were called to the scene on Raeburn Crescent on Thursday night.

By Kieran Webster
Raeburn Crescent in Kirkcaldy.
Raeburn Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View

Two women, aged 19 and 23, have been charged after a “disturbance” in Kirkcaldy.

Police were called to the Raeburn Crescent area of the town late on Thursday after receiving reports of an incident.

The nature of the disturbance is unknown.

The women will appear in court at a later date and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11pm on Thursday, March 7, we were called to a report of a disturbance on Raeburn Crescent, Kirkcaldy.

“Officers attended and two women, aged 19 and 23, were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“They’re due to appear in court at a later date and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

