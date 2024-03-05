Meet the Tayside residents hoping to be crowned Come Dine with Me champion

Budding chefs from across Tayside are the focus of this week’s edition of Channel 4 series Come Dine with Me.

The show features residents from Dundee, Perthshire and Angus – all hoping to bag the £1,000 cash prize.

Prior to meeting the contestants, narrator Dave Lamb discussed Dundee being called the funniest city in Scotland, based on a 2021 report from The Beano.

Who is taking part in this week’s Come Dine with Me?

The week’s first host was Siobhan, a crochet-loving civil servant from Carnoustie who calls herself “quietly competitive”.

Tuesday’s host is Kezia, a primary teaching student, lifeguard and food blogger from Arbroath.

Then there is Stephen, owner of The Cutting Room in Perth, who is a fan of colourful clothes and “creating nonsense”.

Before the show broadcast, Stephen told The Courier that the group had a ‘really good laugh’.

Tyre salesman and former racing driver Guy, from Strathallan, is not a fan of seafood but loves his wife, his children and his cars – not necessarily in that order.

The final host is Laurent, an author originally from France but has lived in Dundee for the past six years.

What have they eaten?

Siobhan served her guests a Mexican feast on Monday’s episode.

To start, she prepared Mexican corn cakes with marinated tiger prawns and smashed avocado. Her main was a barbacoa pork with spicy rice and guacamole.

For dessert, Siobhan served a summer berry pavlova with tequila strawberries and lime cream.

After being entertained with a game of rock, paper, scissors – where the loser was slapped with a tortilla – the guests scored Siobhan before they departed for their taxis.

With a maximum score of 40, the contestants gave her a score of 30.

The first episode is set to appear on Channel 4’s on demand service, with the rest of the week’s episodes being broadcast at 6pm.