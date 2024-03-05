Meet the Tayside residents hoping to be crowned Come Dine with Me champion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Meet the Tayside residents hoping to be crowned Come Dine with Me champion

This week, the Channel 4 series focuses on contestants from Dundee, Angus and Perth.

By Ben MacDonald
This week's Come Dine with Me is set in Dundee and Perth
Contestants from Dundee, Perth and Angus are taking part in this week's edition. Image: Jacob Banfield/Channel 4

Budding chefs from across Tayside are the focus of this week’s edition of Channel 4 series Come Dine with Me.

The show features residents from Dundee, Perthshire and Angus – all hoping to bag the £1,000 cash prize.

Prior to meeting the contestants, narrator Dave Lamb discussed Dundee being called the funniest city in Scotland, based on a 2021 report from The Beano.

Who is taking part in this week’s Come Dine with Me?

The week’s first host was Siobhan, a crochet-loving civil servant from Carnoustie who calls herself “quietly competitive”.

Carnoustie resident Siobhan cooked a Mexican feast
Siobhan was this week’s first host. Image: Channel 4

Tuesday’s host is Kezia, a primary teaching student, lifeguard and food blogger from Arbroath.

Arbroath resident Kezia is a student and food blogger
Tuesday’s host Kezia studies primary teaching at Glasgow University. Image: Channel 4

Then there is Stephen, owner of The Cutting Room in Perth, who is a fan of colourful clothes and “creating nonsense”.

Before the show broadcast, Stephen told The Courier that the group had a ‘really good laugh’.

Stephen McCartney previously said that he had a fun time
Salon owner Stephen vowed to wear colourful shirts throughout the week. Image: Channel 4

Tyre salesman and former racing driver Guy, from Strathallan, is not a fan of seafood but loves his wife, his children and his cars – not necessarily in that order.

Strathallan resident Guy is a former racing driver
Guy loves cars but hates shellfish. Image: Channel 4

The final host is Laurent, an author originally from France but has lived in Dundee for the past six years.

Laurent moved to Dundee six years ago
Laurent has been getting to grips with the Dundonian dialect. Image: Channel 4

What have they eaten?

Siobhan served her guests a Mexican feast on Monday’s episode.

To start, she prepared Mexican corn cakes with marinated tiger prawns and smashed avocado. Her main was a barbacoa pork with spicy rice and guacamole.

For dessert, Siobhan served a summer berry pavlova with tequila strawberries and lime cream.

After being entertained with a game of rock, paper, scissors – where the loser was slapped with a tortilla – the guests scored Siobhan before they departed for their taxis.

With a maximum score of 40, the contestants gave her a score of 30.

Contestant Stephen described the week as a 'fun experience'
The contestants all had a good laugh. Image: Jacob Banfield/Channel 4

The first episode is set to appear on Channel 4’s on demand service, with the rest of the week’s episodes being broadcast at 6pm.

