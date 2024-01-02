JIM SPENCE: We should remember wise words of Dundee United legend Jim McLean at next election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

JIM SPENCE: We should remember wise words of Dundee United legend Jim McLean at next election

His words should be uppermost in all of our minds when it comes to casting our votes at both national and local elections.

Dundee United legend Jim McLean.
Dundee United legend Jim McLean.
By Jim Spence

“If you accept mediocrity that’s almost certainly what you’ll get.”

That was the football mantra of the late Dundee United chairman and manager Jim McLean.

We should heed his wise words at the next election.

Jim’s motto demanded the best from his players every time they took the field and that stipulation should also apply to those who we entrust with our votes to run our towns and cities.

His words should be uppermost in all of our minds when it comes to casting our votes at both national and local elections.

Because it’s very clear that in too many cases that as voters we’ve been far too ready to accept not only mediocrity but incompetence and ineptitude from those we’ve chosen to represent us.

And we find the cost of such mediocrity is the squandering of millions of pounds of our hard-earned taxes, while no blame is ever accepted or apportioned for the huge waste of resources.

‘Answer lies with the voters’

Fellow columnist Steve Finan has rightly kept up the pressure on Dundee council over their amateur hour mishandling of the Olympia leisure centre debacle, which has seen the facility need £6 million of repairs while undergoing a 27-month closure.

Steve has pointed out opposition councillors and MPs and others have called for an investigation and The Courier has continued to ask hard questions of those responsible for the shambles.

But, ultimately, the answer lies with us the voters.

We’ve too often been prepared to cast our votes on the basis of our tribal party loyalties instead of looking hard at the actual individual abilities and experience of those putting themselves forward as councillors, MPs and MSPs.

As a result we’ve concentrated great power in the hands of many folk in public office who lack both basic life and business experience and skills.

Olympia re-opening plans announced
The Olympia in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Too many of these individuals are completely out of their depth in making decisions which require a solid understanding and comprehension of many professional, business, and trade skills and requirements.

They are often involved in making major decisions for which they have neither the competence nor proficiency.

In voting blindly for parties and not the best individuals we’ve ended up with too many elected officials promoted way beyond their abilities, making massive and long-lasting decisions for which they simply don’t have the required level of professional skills or judgement.

Because of their limited abilities and knowledge they are also potentially easily manipulated and swayed by those who advise them as officers at council level, or at Holyrood or Westminster by civil servants wanting a cushy life.

‘Accept mediocrity – or quiz elected representatives’

As Steve points out in the Olympia case, council leader John Alexander has cited failings in “everything from location, to maintenance, to design and construction quality”.

He claims “several people must take responsibility,” but doesn’t say what that responsibility is, who is to take responsibility or why.

Councillor John Alexander. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

So if no one in power is prepared to apportion or accept blame for an unholy mess of the magnitude of the Olympia fiasco, and opposition and media calls for transparency are rebuffed and ignored, the answer must lie with us as voters.

If we’re prepared to accept mediocrity in the running of our cities and towns or indeed our parliament then that is almost certainly what we’ll get.

Alternatively, we can each make the effort to put pressure on local councillors and other elected representatives come election time and refuse to vote for those whose administrations have resulted in cack-handed costly cock-ups like the Olympia.

Top notch music

I said last week I’d be getting out more in future and so it continued last Friday night with a sojourn to the recently reopened Clark’s bar in Dundee.

Like many I was delighted to see the much loved music venue open for business again and they’ve a great list of forthcoming acts.

Covid and tight finances have hit many venues hard so it’s good to see some green shoots of recovery; the renaissance of the former and also much missed Groucho’s in the Nethergate as a live music venue is also a big boost.

As we danced and birled to one of the city’s favourite bands, Boogalusa, with their irresistible eclectic mix of Cajun-zydeco swing, Clark’s bar was rocking.

A Glaswegian in our company who’d been bemoaning the state of the live music scene in his own city was having a terrific night.

He reckoned the dear green place had nothing like Clark’s and it would go down a storm there.

Sometimes when the wind is blowing and the chill is in the air, it’s an effort to go out, but it’s worth it when the venue is like an old friend’s reunion and the music is top notch.

More from Opinion

Second homes are popular in beautiful Highland Perthshire locations such as Loch Tay. Image: Rettie.
Talking Point: Is Perth and Kinross Council right to double council tax on second…
Family enjoying Christmas. Image: Shutterstock
MARTEL MAXWELL: Christmas usually isn’t perfect and that’s okay
Health Secretary Michael Matheson.
JIM SPENCE: Time of year to reflect on apologies, forgiveness and Michael Matheson saga
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander says 'dozens' of people are to blame for the Olympia issues. Image: DC Thomson design
STEVE FINAN: Latest Olympia 'explanation' won't fool Dundee
2
Radio 1 Big Weekend. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
ANDREW BATCHELOR: 2023 has been a fantastic year for Dundee
The opening and private viewing of Glenrothes Art Club's annual exhibition. The club's in its 64th year, around 200 pieces from local artists were on show. Cllr Altany Craik officially opens the exhibition. CR0010731 Pic Kenny Smith, Kenny Smith Photography Tel 07809 450119
Angus pagan councillor defends Altany Craik’s right to be creative after ‘sexy and satanic’…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB christmas church column Picture shows; Church Christmas column. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: I won’t be at church on Christmas morning – but landmark decision…
Mary Earps (centre) poses with her trophy after winning BBC Sports Personality of the Year alongside third placed Katarina Johnson-Thompson (left) and second placed Stuart Broad during the 2023 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Question of Sport had reached the end of the road but BBC…
3
Humza Yousaf and Shona Robison ahead of the budget in Holyrood.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP budget is a tragedy – and Shona Robison could win an…
6
Shona Robison Scottish budget parliament
ALASDAIR CLARK: Scottish politicians need to ditch scripts and be brave enough to debate
2

Conversation