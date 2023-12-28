STEVE FINAN: Latest Olympia ‘explanation’ won’t fool Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion Comment

STEVE FINAN: Latest Olympia ‘explanation’ won’t fool Dundee

"You attempted to deflect the blame in any direction – but not a specific direction."

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander says 'dozens' of people are to blame for the Olympia issues. Image: DC Thomson design
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander says 'dozens' of people are to blame for the Olympia issues. Image: DC Thomson design
By Steve Finan

I am hugely disappointed by Dundee City Council leader John Alexander’s “explanation” of the Olympia debacle.

It wasn’t an explanation. It was an attempt to make the smokescreen wider and more opaque.

This was a politician under pressure, doing what modern politicians under pressure do.

Opposition councillors have repeatedly called for an investigation.

MSPs and other public figures are doing the same. Local newspapers have called for the truth time and again, and will continue to do so.

In time-honoured fashion the politician attempts to say something about it – to look like he is facing up to questions – but spews out a word salad that is not designed to impart truth, it is designed to say nothing using lots of words.

This gives the opportunity, in future, to claim: “I have given a wide-ranging interview on that subject and accepted mistakes were made. I now consider it closed”.

Except we can see you didn’t actually say anything John. We’re not mugs.

You attempted to deflect the blame in any direction – but not a specific direction.

Anyone with common sense or life experience can see the whole sorry saga stinks like a blocked cundie. It is never going to fade.

We can all see that the facts just don’t add up.

Olympia needed £6m repairs and 27-month closure

“No skeletons in the closet” (John’s previous stance) was ridiculous when there were £6 million of repairs required, a 27-month closure, and embarrassing details like the fire damper failures kept surfacing.

So he’s changed it to: “lots of skeletons in lots of closets”. But doesn’t name any closets.

What is the difference in the two stances?

He cites failings in “everything from location, to maintenance, to design and construction quality”. And claims “several people must take responsibility”.

But he doesn’t say what that responsibility is. Or who is to take responsibility. Or why.

The pool was closed for more than two years
The pool was closed for more than two years. Image: Dundee Leisure and Culture

One interview, vaguely blaming unnamed people, isn’t going to fool Dundee, John.

How can you expect us to believe lessons will be learned if you don’t divulge what the lessons are?

The actions of the rest of the council’s SNP group should also be noted.

Sometimes you can tell an awful lot by people choosing to not say anything.

Not one of them ever went public to back the “nothing to see here” position. Clearly, they didn’t want to be splattered when the brown stuff hit the fan.

Equally, none will admit: “I agree with what’s been said now”.

To have no opinion, to say nothing, is moral cowardice. Their first duty should be what’s right for the city, not to protect a leader who has painted himself into a corner.

Will they speak up now? Is there a shred of integrity there? Will they suggest who should take responsibility?

Lastly, let’s look at the bigger picture. After telling us one thing for years, then telling us something else, can we now believe the council on any subject?

Everything this administration does from now on should be scrutinised intensely.

More from Comment

Post Thumbnail
MARTEL MAXWELL: Is everyone just pretending to be organised for Christmas?
The NHS must be protected and properly funded before it's too late, says Jim Spence. Image: DC Thomson design
JIM SPENCE: We must protect our NHS or risk losing it for good
5
The Dundonian Exhibition, curated by the Evening Telegraph, has brought hundreds of people back to the Keiller Centre
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Evening Telegraph's Dundonian exhibition shows Keiller Centre has a future
Will Humza Yousaf become the grinch who stole Christmas with latest tax plans? Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf's Scotland is like Lapland without Santa
The Olympia is back open after more than two years. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Dundee’s Olympia finally open but decisions and actions must be explained
A cutting-edge esports and broadcasting facility at Dundee and Angus College's Gardyne Campus is the first of its kind in Scotland. Picture by Isla Glen.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: We need to take Dundee's esports potential seriously
Home Secretary James Cleverly. Image: Ben Birchall/PA Wire
KEZIA DUGDALE: Home Secretary’s latest Stop the Boats plan is bonkers – the UK…
The proposed Bell Street active travel hub. Image: Dundee City Council
STEVE FINAN: Basic services are facing cuts in Dundee - why should vanity projects…
11
Writer Steven Lawther as a boy with his mum Jean.
'My mother's death will always hurt': Fife man on how he learned to live…
The North Carr lightship moored in City Quay, Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: North Carr Lightship is doomed - it didn't have to end like…

Conversation