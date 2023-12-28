Claverhouse dog park gets go ahead from Angus planners

Angus planners have approved a new dog park for a rural site close to the county’s border with Dundee.

William Whyte lodged the application for a 950 sq. m. field at Barns of Claverhouse, just north of the city.

He said the dog park will be used by members of the public between one and three times a day.

There are three car parking spaces and the opening times are likely to be 8am to 8pm May to October and 9am to 5pm during the winter months.

The nearest property is more than 160 metres away.

“It is anticipated that there will be minimal disruption to neighbours or agricultural vehicles,” added Mr Whyte.

There were no objections to the application and three letters of support.

Those said the facility would offer a safe place to lets dogs run free off the lead in a good location close to Dundee.

Planning officials said: “Whilst the proposal will have visiting members of the public, it involves a relatively small scale operation and is unlikely to attract significant numbers of people due to the limited parking spaces and number of dogs that could potentially be accommodated.

“As with any development, it attracts support from some development plan policies and is not entirely compatible with others.

“However, when those matters are balanced and considered in the round, the development is in general compliance with the development plan.”

The applicant also sought retrospective approval for kennels for his own dogs beside the area earmarked for the dog park.

Both applications were approved under delegated powers.