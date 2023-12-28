Claverhouse dog park gets go ahead from Angus planners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Claverhouse dog park gets go ahead from Angus planners

The dog park at Barns of Claverhouse is in the countryside on the border of Angus and Dundee.

By Graham Brown
The dog park will be in a field at Barns of Claverhouse. Image: Google
The dog park will be in a field at Barns of Claverhouse. Image: Google

Angus planners have approved a new dog park for a rural site close to the county’s border with Dundee.

William Whyte lodged the application for a 950 sq. m. field at Barns of Claverhouse, just north of the city.

He said the dog park will be used by members of the public between one and three times a day.

There are three car parking spaces and the opening times are likely to be 8am to 8pm May to October and 9am to 5pm during the winter months.

The nearest property is more than 160 metres away.

“It is anticipated that there will be minimal disruption to neighbours or agricultural vehicles,” added Mr Whyte.

There were no objections to the application and three letters of support.

Those said the facility would offer a safe place to lets dogs run free off the lead in a good location close to Dundee.

Claverhouse dog park
A retrospective application for kennels at the Claverhouse site was also approved. Image: Google

Planning officials said: “Whilst the proposal will have visiting members of the public, it involves a relatively small scale operation and is unlikely to attract significant numbers of people due to the limited parking spaces and number of dogs that could potentially be accommodated.

“As with any development, it attracts support from some development plan policies and is not entirely compatible with others.

“However, when those matters are balanced and considered in the round, the development is in general compliance with the development plan.”

The applicant also sought retrospective approval for kennels for his own dogs beside the area earmarked for the dog park.

Both applications were approved under delegated powers.

