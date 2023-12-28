50% off as Dunfermline health and beauty shop prepares to close

A Dunfermline health and beauty store is offering 50% off goods as it prepares to close.

Estia Soaps opened on the city’s East Port in September 2022 selling handmade soaps and other bath products.

But owner Olga Gerogianni, 45, has now announced the shop and business will shut on January 6.

The mum-of-two launched Estia Soaps from home five years ago, later moving into permanent premises.

However, following a ‘mini stroke’ earlier this year, she wants to take a step back.

Olga originally hoped to sell the shop and her recipes but could not find a buyer.

She told The Courier: “I had some interest but when they started realising it was about making the products as well as running the shop, they backed out.

“It is like buying a restaurant and having to cook and serve on your own.

“If anyone is still interested, I would sell the recipes and website and then they can have a premises or do it from home if they want.

“I tried to the maximum, but I thought if I kept it after Christmas it would just be more stress.

“I don’t have any sadness about it now, I will be regaining time with my family, my sons, and time with myself.”

Dunfermline mum created award-winning business after moving to Scotland with ‘nothing’

Olga moved to Dunfermline from Greece with her husband, Spiros, and son, Achilleas, in 2018.

They brought just a few belongings and slept on the floor of an empty apartment for a month.

Olga had planned to continue working as a spa manager after the move but when her second son, Aggelos, was born with Down’s syndrome she decided to start a business from home.

Estia Soaps has since won four awards and Olga hoped to expand her offering after opening the store on East Port.

However, in January she suffered a transient ischaemic attack (TIA), which can cause similar symptoms to a stroke.

She then realised she needed to make a change.

She said: “I am a believer that everything happens for a reason.

“This is an opportunity for people to see that there is a way out of this stress.

“As the shop is closing I will not be making any of the products anymore – except the sleep mist.

“I want to focus more on holistic and relaxing treatments.”

Olga will be offering these services during weekly and bi-weekly sessions at Dunfermline’s Fire Station Creative arts hub.

They include sound bath sessions with singing bowls, meditation and cacao ceremonies – a spiritual ritual that involves consuming cacao in a group to facilitate connection, healing and self-exploration.

Olga says clients should expect to leave “aligned and balanced”.

Information on the sessions and how to book will be made available on Olga’s website.