JIM SPENCE: Time of year to reflect on apologies, forgiveness and Michael Matheson saga

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

JIM SPENCE: Time of year to reflect on apologies, forgiveness and Michael Matheson saga

It is the ideal time to reflect on and renew our common humanity and decency, and to forgive the trespasses of others, as well as our own.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson.
Health Secretary Michael Matheson.
By Jim Spence

It’s often said that ‘sorry’ is the hardest word.

If that’s true then it has an inseparable twin in ‘forgiveness’.

Many of us, including myself, find that our misguided pride, vanity, and egos, create a roadblock to peace, understanding and happiness by our inability to let these two words become the better part of us.

Hardness of heart is a hellish thing.

It turns otherwise good people into shrivelled and twisted human beings without the capacity to forgive both the real and imagined slights and hurts which vex and scar us throughout life.

It allows relationships which are or were precious and which could be glued together with a bit of humility, to fracture beyond repair, leaving anger and bitterness in their wake.

At this time of year the Christmas Christian message “let he who is without sin throw the first stone” is very apt.

This is the time of the season when many of us instead of hypocritically judging others for their shortcomings, might usefully examine our own consciences, and could do with finding double helpings of ‘sorry’ and ‘forgiveness’, as we wave the old year goodbye and bid the new one hello.

Good people sometimes do things they wish they hadn’t done, and would do differently, if they could turn back the clock.

Embattled year for politician

I’m very conscious that having the privilege of offering my thoughts in a weekly column allows me to pontificate on a variety of decisions which folk (usually those in power) have made.

In trying to honestly address the issues at hand though, it’s important for me to try to keep sight of the fact that comment should as far as possible not be personal, but factual and honestly held opinion on the matters at hand.

I was reminded of this as I recalled my column from last January where I discussed how, like many who had wandered away from it, I had slowly drifted back to the Catholic faith.

I remember at the time Michael Matheson, who is a practising Catholic, replying to my re-tweet of my article saying, “Excellent column Jim”, with a wee emoji of hands clasped in prayer.

I often think that Michael’s hands must have been firmly joined in supplication given the furore surrounding him in recent times.

SNP health secretary Michael Matheson. Image: Fraser Bremner/PA.

As the SNP secretary for NHS recovery, Health and Social Care, Matheson has had an embattled year over a huge iPad bill which was run up while on holiday on his government-issued device, and for which he has faced huge media and public criticism.

Until then he had enjoyed a reasonable reputation and was generally thought to be a safe pair of hands.

In public office it’s absolutely correct that folk are held to high standards of accountability, but it’s also right I think that we remember that to err is human and that we try to find within ourselves the capacity for forgiveness, remembering that often it’s a case of “there, but for the grace of God go you or I”.

Judgment of Matheson’s iPad episode will be pronounced on by those who investigate standards in public life, but offering absolution is a personal matter for us all.

Lack of forgiveness and absence of the quality of mercy are at the heart of so many broken relationships and fractured families.

Wrong actions, words spoken in haste, ego, vanity, greed and deception, are sadly part of the human condition.

This time of year is the ideal time to reflect on and renew our common humanity and decency, and to forgive the trespasses of others, as well as our own.

‘A different direction’

This Christmas my wife and I decided we would buy only one small gift for each other, since frankly there’s nothing that either of us desperately required.

Being a much kinder soul than me she also decided that outside of the Christmas cards we could deliver locally, that we would donate the stamp money for those we normally post, to the guide dogs charity.

It’s not a personal revolt against consumerism; simply an acknowledgement of our particular juncture in life.

Many folk are in the same boat, turning away from buying things which will lie in a wardrobe and never see the light of day.

Jim Spence.

This isn’t a retreat from a time of year which we both enjoy, just a slightly different direction.

In town last week we suddenly decided to heck with the shopping for stuff neither of us needed and hopped on the bus to St Andrews for a nice bite to eat and a drink and the pleasure of each other’s company.

We’re not stopping buying for those close to us, but it’s a change of perspective where spending time and money together rather than hunting for unwanted and un-needed gifts is now the ideal Christmas present.

More from Opinion

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander says 'dozens' of people are to blame for the Olympia issues. Image: DC Thomson design
STEVE FINAN: Latest Olympia 'explanation' won't fool Dundee
Radio 1 Big Weekend. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
ANDREW BATCHELOR: 2023 has been a fantastic year for Dundee
The opening and private viewing of Glenrothes Art Club's annual exhibition. The club's in its 64th year, around 200 pieces from local artists were on show. Cllr Altany Craik officially opens the exhibition. CR0010731 Pic Kenny Smith, Kenny Smith Photography Tel 07809 450119
Angus pagan councillor defends Altany Craik’s right to be creative after ‘sexy and satanic’…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB christmas church column Picture shows; Church Christmas column. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: I won’t be at church on Christmas morning – but landmark decision…
Mary Earps (centre) poses with her trophy after winning BBC Sports Personality of the Year alongside third placed Katarina Johnson-Thompson (left) and second placed Stuart Broad during the 2023 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Question of Sport had reached the end of the road but BBC…
3
Humza Yousaf and Shona Robison ahead of the budget in Holyrood.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP budget is a tragedy – and Shona Robison could win an…
6
Shona Robison Scottish budget parliament
ALASDAIR CLARK: Scottish politicians need to ditch scripts and be brave enough to debate
2
A cycle lane could be built on Reform Street under the active travel plans. Image: Stantec/Dundee City Council.
STEVE FINAN: All of Dundee should have their say in survey – it could…
25
Post Thumbnail
MARTEL MAXWELL: Is everyone just pretending to be organised for Christmas?
The NHS must be protected and properly funded before it's too late, says Jim Spence. Image: DC Thomson design
JIM SPENCE: We must protect our NHS or risk losing it for good
5

Conversation