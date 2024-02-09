From Fife to Texas: Alcohol-free spirit Feragaia is changing the drinking game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From Fife to Texas: Alcohol-free spirit Feragaia is changing the drinking game

The alcohol-free, sugar-free spirit is spreading across America, with the latest move targeting Texas.

By Joanna Bremner
Gregor Vimpany, the head distiller at alcohol-free Feragaia's Distillery in Glenrothes, Fife.
Gregor Vimpany, the head distiller at alcohol-free Feragaia's Distillery in Glenrothes, Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Alcohol-free spirit Feragaia is spreading across the United States from its hometown in Glenrothes, Fife.

Inspired by a growing need for alcohol-free alternatives, founders Bill Garnock and Jamie Wild set up the brand back in 2018.

Bill used to work for alcohol companies, and has seen his own wellbeing increase since he started working with alcohol-free Feragaia.

“Destigmatising not drinking is A, increasing and B, important,” says Bill.

“I worked selling premium whisky, vodka, gin and rum and the perks of it were obvious.

“It was great to have all of these products within reach and have the ability to drink these fine things seven days a week.

“But this was definitely impacting my sleep, my general health and fitness. And I recognised at a young age, at 27, that this was the case and it was only going to become more of an issue I’d have to confront as I got older.

“Not to say I don’t still like a nice dram or beer or glass of wine. But now it’s in a lot more moderated fashion.”

Seeing Feragaia from Fife in Texas saloons is ‘surreal’

Feragaia, says Bill, offers himself and customers an alternative to alcohol – without sacrificing taste or quality.

“If you can educate customers that a product like Feragaia has that same level of craft, quality, ingredients and process as the drinks they enjoy already, but it’s alcohol and sugar free, their midweek treat can be a glass of Feragaia instead of a glass of wine,” says Bill.

Feragaia translates to “wild earth”, a suitable homage to the array of flavourful botanicals which are contained in the distilled zero-abv spirit.

The Fife drinks brand has now set its sights on America, with the product already being drunk in New York, Alabama, Oregon, Massachusetts, and the latest launch in Texas.

“We’re about 15 months into the US launch and it’s going really well,” adds Bill.

“For many Texans, it’s the first good non-alcoholic product that they’ve been introduced to.”

The bottle and glass of Feragaia, Fife's alcohol free spirit.
Feragaia’s 70 cl bottle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We have achieved a lot,” he adds.

“It’s a surreal feeling to see the products which I say goodbye to in Glenrothes being enjoyed in a saloon in West Texas.

“I was in one of New York’s best steakhouses last night and there was a Feragaia cocktail on the menu.

“Seeing Feragaia rub shoulders on the shelves with some of the best brands in the world is something which inspires the team and I.

“But in this game, I feel like you’ve got to be further ahead than where you started in the beginning of the day. So it’s hard to enjoy the moment.”

How is Feragaia’s alcohol free spirit distilled?

Gregor Vimpany is the head distiller at Feragaia’s distillery in Glenrothes.

The distilling process is split in two, separating the hard and soft botanicals and currently Gregor does this solo in the chilly Fife warehouse. However, he says that it can get pretty hot when the still is running.

“It’s the exact same process as whisky – it’s distillation,” explains Gregor.

“You add a base liquid to the still, though in the case of whisky, that has grain in it.

“We don’t have barley or yeast, that’s why we’re no alcohol.

“But we’re quite similar to gin in that there’s lots of botanicals involved.”

Some of the ingredients for Feragaia.
Some of the ingredients for Feragaia, including red peppercorns. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

There are a total of 14 botanicals used in the distilling process of the zero-abv spirit, including peppercorns, bay leaf and chamomile.

“Everything goes into the still and it gets fired up,” Gregor continues.

“Steam rises from the column, working to break down the botanicals – like the ginger, orange and peppercorns.

“Then the steam comes back down and hits the condenser. When the steam hits that – and the pipes of running cold water – it turns back into liquid.”

Steam rises from the still in Feragaia’s Glenrothes distillery. Image: Grant Anderson/Feragaia.

“We’ll do this over a space of four days, splitting the hard and soft botanicals.

“Peppercorns, orange, ginger and liquorice go in one day. Because they’re hard, dried components that are high in oils they will take about 22 hours of constant boiling over.

Gregor pours pink peppercorns into the still to create alcohol free Feragaia.
Gregor Vimpany pours pink peppercorns (one of the many botanicals) into the still. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“And on another day we will use local herbs and flowers like camomile and blackcurrant leaves that we source from Dundee.

“These are a lot softer. So we have one really intense oily, ‘perfumey’ batch and one softer herby batch.

“They get blended on site on the final day.”

Gregor Vimpany stirs the liquid in the still at Fife Feragaia alcohol free distillery.
Head distiller Gregor Vimpany stirs the product at Feragaia Distillery in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

This process creates 2,000 litres a week, though they only run the process once a month.

This amounts to 2,800 bottles of Feragaia.

And in each of those bottles is the “subtle” flavour of Feragaia.

“It’s quite subtle and light when you taste it,” says chef turned distiller Gregor. “But for being quite light it lasts in your mouth.

“You might find that with a lot of non-alcoholic drinks and spirits, there’ll either be very fruity and sugary, or very harsh.

“Feragaia is very light. But then it hits you – the spiciness of the ginger, the bay leaf aromas and the orange.”

There are Feragaia 70 cl bottles as well as cans of Feragaia and ginger ale or tonic. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The recipe has been improved and “tweaked” since day one, says co-founder Bill.

“If you’ve been drinking every day for six years – which I hope everyone has – then you probably won’t notice as it’s been very gradual changes.

“I love our recipe, I’m very loyal to the botanicals which go into it. Native botanicals which I used to see as weeds in my garden in Scotland and I now have an undying affection for.

“Like bay leaves, lemon verbena leaves, kelp I see on the beach… What I love is that it brings together 14 very unique but confident botanicals which have never been put together before in a recipe.

“I think the recipe is very special. And I hope what we’ve created goes on to have a positive impact for generations to come.”

Conversation