Sensei Roy O’Kane on Dundee Kanzen Karate success

The charity has come a long way since it opened with only one member 15 years ago.

By Ian Forsyth
Roy O'Kane at Kanzen Karate in Dundee.
Roy O'Kane at Kanzen Karate in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Dundee-based Kanzen Karate has come a long way since it opened with only one member just 15 years ago.

The charity has grown massively since then to have a team of 60 working with more than 1,000 people every week.

Kanzen, recognised for its community work in the latest Dundee Courier Business Awards, is committed to building better lives.

It uses karate practice and physical activity to promote well-being and advance education.

The charity was started by lifelong karate enthusiast Roy O’Kane and his friend Dan Woods.

Roy’s karate experience

Roy’s business career has included working for the Royal Bank of Scotland and a political advisor in the Scottish Parliament.

He explained the background to Kanzen being formed: “I had recently located to the city and felt there was space to use karate for common and social good.

“I had extensive experience in karate, training and competing at a high level for many years and felt this could be used positively.

“Dundee, like any other city, has a range of social problems – and physical activity, wellbeing and sport are excellent ways to overcome some of these problems.

“We had to build Kanzen from nothing. It was at times a real struggle, but hard work and commitment has allowed us to be where we are today.

“There were no members of staff in the early days, we didn’t have enough money to pay the rent at times – but we somehow managed with the help and support of fundraising and others.”

What does Kanzen Karate offer?

A range of services are now offered to the public and other organisations. They include Kanzen karate, personal safety sessions, school programme work, Kanzen active kids and much more.

Roy, chief officer of the charity, added: “Our most popular activity is our regular classes because they cater for all ages.

Kanzen Karate in Dundee with Dan Woods) (Flying Kicks) and Oliver Bruce from Dundee and Emma Forbes from Cape Town, South Africa.
Kanzen Karate in Dundee with Dan Woods, 30, (Flying Kicks) and Oliver Bruce, 20, from Dundee and Emma Forbes, 20, from Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Our oldest attendee is 75, with our youngest being just three. It is this mix and range that makes Kanzen so inclusive.

“We now work across Dundee, Angus, Moray, North-East Fife and the North of England.

“The most consistent feedback we receive is that Kanzen isn’t a club or karate – it is a community of people with a shared vision and goals.

“People feel like they belong here and are encouraged to grow and develop at their own pace in a supportive setting.

“We now have 10 members of staff with around 50 volunteers. We really couldn’t do what we do every week without such dedicated and committed people.”

Covid challenge

The recent Covid pandemic was one of the most challenging times facing the charity, however, Roy would not be beaten.

He said: “We did what we always do when faced with adversity – we ran towards it.

“In that moment of lockdown, we realised our people would need our support more than ever, so did everything we could to help.

“Immediately moved everything online, we increased our online offering at no extra charge to support parents and children at home.”

Oliver Bruce and Emma Forbes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Working with mindset experts, delivering workshops on mental health, etc and setting up family walking challenges.

The charity invested a lot of resources into instant-access counselling for those who needed it most and supported children with additional educational tutoring.

Roy said Kanzen is currently in a very strong position, after an “amazing” 2023, which was recognised at the Courier Awards.

He went on: “We enter 2024 with confidence, but also a renewed energy to aim higher, do better and work with even more people. We have a range of exciting and new projects coming online.

“The majority of our funding is self-generated and we are very proud of this. Fundraising is an important element and we are one of the biggest entries into the Kiltwalk every year with hundreds of people walking. We do access grant funding where necessary, particularly around our project work.”

Dan Woods and Roy O'Kane with their award following the presentation at the Courier Business awards held at the Apex Hotel Dundee.
Dan Woods and Roy O’Kane with their award following the presentation at the Courier Business awards held at the Apex Hotel Dundee.Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Roy feels Kanzen has achieved a lot over the years.

This includes twice organising the WUKF World Karate Championships in Dundee – events which generated more than £19million for the local economy.

But he added: “It is the community we have created which is our biggest achievement.

“I have full-time team members here who started with us when they were 10 – they want to work here and contribute to their local community. That is special.

“Everyone matters at Kanzen and it is that personal growth, no matter how small, is what matters.

“I feel our best days are ahead, and I’m not one to look back too often. We have a major redesign of the charity coming later this year which will allow our activity to reach more people in a range of different activities. That is very exciting and feels like next-level stuff for us.

“I am also sure we will have Kanzen in different countries within a few years.”

