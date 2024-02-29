Thursday court round-up — Pub football ban and PC kneed in crotch

A Hibs fan from Fife who tried to invade the pitch and slapped a police officer at an Edinburgh derby has been fined £940.

Jamie Robertson, 28, jumped over the barrier at Hampden Park on April 16 2022, during the Scottish Cup semi-final.

He went on to attack PC Ashley Robertson with an open hand and later told police to “f*** off”.

Robertson, of Dunfermline, pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Prosecutor Lauren Aitchison told the court: “He stepped over the barriers and ran towards the football pitch while the game was still in play.

“Police attempted to stop him but he managed to run past them.

“In the process of doing so, he assaulted PC Robertson by striking her to the face with his open palm.

“As he attempted to jump on the pitch, officers were able to stop him and placed him under arrest.”

Robertson was escorted from the stadium when it was noted that he was heavily under the influence of drink or drugs as he slurred his speech.

He then told officers to “F*** off”.

Darran Khorasani, defending, said: “He was significantly under the influence of alcohol – he has curtailed his alcohol since and no longer attends football matches.”

It was revealed Robertson has a previous conviction for a football related matter.

Sheriff Owen Milan ordered him to do 64 hours of unpaid work and banned him from all British football matches for two years, including watching matches in pubs.

Scout leader accused

A Perth Scout leader has appeared in court accused of sending an indecent sexual message to a child. Stephen Gorton, 57, who was leader of the West Perth Explorer Scouts, appeared in private and made no plea. The Scouts confirmed he is no longer involved.

Changed plea during trial

A Blairgowrie man has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after he admitted unlawful sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl.

Jamie Stewart pled guilty mid-way through his jury trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

Jurors had heard recorded testimony from the 31-year-old’s young victim.

Stewart, who initially denied all allegations, admitted communicating indecently with the youngster between October 28 2017 and December 6 2018, when she was 14.

The charge states he coerced her to look at a sexual image for his own sexual gratification or to humiliate, distress or alarm her.

He engaged with the teenager by text and on social media and sent her sexualised photos of videos of himself.

Stewart then asked for images of her.

He further pled guilty to engaging in sexual activity with her at a property in Blairgowrie between February 12 and 18 2018.

The court heard he kissed her on the lips, touched her breasts and induced her to perform a sex act.

Stewart, of Heath Drive, further penetrated her with his finger and used a sex toy.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deferred sentence for background reports.

Jailed this time

Fife sex attacker Liam Cunningham was caught with a vile stash of child abuse images on his phone and is now behind bars. The 35-year-old was previously placed on a community payback order in 2018 for sexually attacking four young boys.

Kneed officer in genitals

A Montrose man who tried to kiss a female police officer and injured her male colleague by kneeing him in the genitals has been ordered to behave for six months.

Dylan Mason, 28, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit a string of charges dating back to February 17 last year.

At his home, he assaulted the female PC by lunging towards her and trying to kiss her.

He then acted in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, making derogatory remarks and threats of violence towards the constable, before struggling with her and trying to trip her.

Mason admitted he assaulted PC Neil Adams on three occasions at his home that day.

He seized the constable by the neck area of his protective vest, struggled with him and attempted to headbutt him, then spat in his face.

Later, at Montrose Police Station he kneed him in the genitals, which left the officer injured, then acted in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and making derogatory remarks at PC Adams, which he accepted were prejudiced by sexual orientation.

Solicitor Danielle Stringer explained her client, of Provost Reid’s Road, was subject to a compulsory treatment order and will soon be undergoing rehab to address alcohol and substance misuse issues.

19-day dealer

Drug dealer William Stewart, who ran an illicit cannabis operation from a Perth block of flats for just 19 days was incriminated by a series of tell-tale text messages and suspicious bank statements. There were barely any drugs at his home when it was raided but investigators found enough evidence in his phones and financial records.

Half decade on Register

A Fife pervert caught with sick child abuse images and videos of girls as young as five has been put on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

Reece Rollo, 26, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier admitting possessing and downloading indecent photographs of children at his then-home in Dunfermline’s Alexandra Street.

Prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay told the court previously police searched his home in October last year after receiving information about material linked to a Snapchat account there.

His mobile phone contained two videos of the most graphic category A kind and 23 images ranging from category A to C.

Ms Barclay said the material contained females aged between five and 15 engaged in penetrative sexual activity, non-penetrative sexual activity and sexualised posing.

At the earlier hearing, defence lawyer Shona Westwood said first offender Rollo advised he had spoken to someone on controversial, now-defunct site Omegle and asked on more than one occasion for photos of teenagers.

Each time, numerous photos were sent.

The solicitor said her client then opened the photos without being aware they featured such young children.

She said he is not sure why he asked for the material and “does regret his actions”.

Ms Westwood said Rollo, now of Glebe Park, Kirkcaldy, has been speaking with rehabilitation service Stop It Now to reflect on his actions to ensure it never happens again.

Sheriff Susan Duff sentenced Rollo to 200 hours of unpaid work, two years of offender supervision, and placed him on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.