Perth Scout leader appears in court accused of sexual communications with child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perth Scout leader appears in court accused of sexual communications with child

Stephen Gorton, who was leader of the West Perth Explorer Scouts, has parted ways from the youth organisation since the allegations came to light.

By Jamie Buchan
Gorton was an Explorer Scout leader at the time of the allegations. Image: Shutterstock.
Gorton was an Explorer Scout leader at the time of the allegations. Image: Shutterstock.

A Perth Scout leader has appeared in court accused of sending an indecent sexual message to a child.

Stephen Gorton, who was leader of the West Perth Explorer Scouts, has parted ways with the youth organisation since the allegations came to light.

The 57-year-old appeared on petition at Perth Sheriff Court.

He faces allegations under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act that he issued a sexual written communication to a child.

His alleged victim was aged between 13 and 16.

Gorton, who is from Perth, made no plea during the brief, private petition hearing before Sheriff Alison McKay late last week.

He was released on bail and will make a follow-up appearance in the same court at a later date.

Commendation award

The Scouts organisation has confirmed he has left the group, but would not say whether he was suspended or voluntarily stood down.

A spokeswoman said: “We are aware of this case.

“The safety of young people in our care is our number one priority.

“Mr Gorton is no longer a member of Scouts.”

She added: “Everyone at Scouts works to a strict code of practice to put young people first.”

Perth Sheriff Court
Stephen Gorton appeared in private at Perth Sheriff Court.

Gorton was previously a leader with the century-old 10th Perthshire Scouts group, which has a membership of around 250 girls and boys aged eight to 18.

He most recently headed up the West Perth Explorer Scout Unit for 14-to-17 year olds.

The group meets regularly at a scout hut in the grounds of Perth Academy.

He received the award of Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service in the Scouts’ 2022 roll of honour.

Gorton, described as a Chartered Marketer on LinkedIn, has been involved in various Perth-based companies.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.