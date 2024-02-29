Perth Scout leader appears in court accused of sexual communications with child

A Perth Scout leader has appeared in court accused of sending an indecent sexual message to a child.

Stephen Gorton, who was leader of the West Perth Explorer Scouts, has parted ways with the youth organisation since the allegations came to light.

The 57-year-old appeared on petition at Perth Sheriff Court.

He faces allegations under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act that he issued a sexual written communication to a child.

His alleged victim was aged between 13 and 16.

Gorton, who is from Perth, made no plea during the brief, private petition hearing before Sheriff Alison McKay late last week.

He was released on bail and will make a follow-up appearance in the same court at a later date.

Commendation award

The Scouts organisation has confirmed he has left the group, but would not say whether he was suspended or voluntarily stood down.

A spokeswoman said: “We are aware of this case.

“The safety of young people in our care is our number one priority.

“Mr Gorton is no longer a member of Scouts.”

She added: “Everyone at Scouts works to a strict code of practice to put young people first.”

Gorton was previously a leader with the century-old 10th Perthshire Scouts group, which has a membership of around 250 girls and boys aged eight to 18.

He most recently headed up the West Perth Explorer Scout Unit for 14-to-17 year olds.

The group meets regularly at a scout hut in the grounds of Perth Academy.

He received the award of Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service in the Scouts’ 2022 roll of honour.

Gorton, described as a Chartered Marketer on LinkedIn, has been involved in various Perth-based companies.

