Man, 26, falls from window during police raid at Kirkcaldy flats

A man was rushed to hospital after falling from a window at a block of flats in Kirkcaldy during a police raid.

Police were executing a warrant for an arrest at an eight-storey block of flats on Park View in the Valley Gardens area of the town on Tuesday.

It was during this time that a 26-year-old man fell from a window.

Witnesses reported seeing a number of police vehicles at the scene as well as two ambulances.

The extent of the man’s injuries have not been confirmed.

A statement issued by Police Scotland on Thursday said: “Around 7.50pm on Tuesday, officers were in attendance at a property in Park View, Kirkcaldy executing a warrant, when a man fell from a window.

“The 26-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 7.50pm to attend an incident at Park View, Kirkcaldy.

“Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.”