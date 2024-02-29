Fife Man, 26, falls from window during police raid at Kirkcaldy flats A 26-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment. By Neil Henderson February 29 2024, 5:19pm February 29 2024, 5:19pm Share Man, 26, falls from window during police raid at Kirkcaldy flats Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4909396/man-falls-from-window-kirkcaldy-flats/ Copy Link The block of flats on Park View in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View A man was rushed to hospital after falling from a window at a block of flats in Kirkcaldy during a police raid. Police were executing a warrant for an arrest at an eight-storey block of flats on Park View in the Valley Gardens area of the town on Tuesday. It was during this time that a 26-year-old man fell from a window. Witnesses reported seeing a number of police vehicles at the scene as well as two ambulances. The extent of the man’s injuries have not been confirmed. A statement issued by Police Scotland on Thursday said: “Around 7.50pm on Tuesday, officers were in attendance at a property in Park View, Kirkcaldy executing a warrant, when a man fell from a window. “The 26-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.” A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 7.50pm to attend an incident at Park View, Kirkcaldy. “Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.”