Perth prisoners caught with phones, SIM cards and home-made booze in cells

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth prisoners caught with phones, SIM cards and home-made booze in cells

Hundreds of doctored phones, a replica gun, Xboxes and syringes were among the items seized from Perth Prison cells

By Morag Lindsay
Perth prison exterior
Hundreds of contraband items have been taken from cells in Perth Prison.

Prisoners in Perth have been stashing home-made alcohol, illicit SIM cards and phones and even a replica gun in their cells.

New figures show hundreds of contraband items were seized over the last three years.

The haul included 880 mobile phone SIM cards. Officers also recovered 796 prison-issue mobile phones which had been tampered with.

Other banned items found in Perth Prison cells included metal bars and a metal pole with a 20-metre line attached.

The list also includes syringes, a hollowed-out book intended to conceal a phone, scissors, Xboxes, a Wi-fi router, USB sticks, a pornography DVD and a Freeview box.

HMP Perth sign
The Perth Prison figures are ‘alarming’ say politicians. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The Scottish Prison Service says it reports all breaches to the police.

But Scottish Tories say the eye-opening collection is “deeply concerning”.

They obtained the records in a Freedom of Information request to the Scottish Prison Service.

It comes after The Courier revealed convicted Gleneagles Hotel armed robber Liam Richardson was caught with a Wi-Fi enabled Xbox in his cell at Perth Prison.

Richardson helped steal watches worth more than £500,000 from the luxury Perthshire hotel.

Holyrood phones policy questioned as Perth Prison haul revealed

Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser said: “I’m sure staff at the prison will be doing all they can to try to clamp down on items being brought in. But the amount of finds just shows the lengths some inmates will go to in order to have these items.”

Liam Richardson next to a photo of someone holding an Xbox controller
Liam Richardson had an Xbox in his Perth Prison cell.

He added: ““Of course, some of these items could well have been passed on from inmate to inmate. But it seems they will still have been smuggled into Perth Prison at some point.”

Mr Fraser linked the high number of mobile phones to the Scottish Government’s decision to issue prisoners with devices at the start of the Covid pandemic.

It has since emerged that the phones were misused more than 7,000 times, with prisoners inserting illicit SIM cards to make unapproved calls.

He said he was also alarmed by some of the other objects on the list, including a metal pole with a 20-metre line attached.

“That must have been put together for the purpose of being used as a weapon,” he said.

Murdo Fraser in the Scottish parliament
Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.

“These finds demonstrate the difficulties faced by prison staff in dealing with this issue.”

Prison bosses defend Perth record

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “We deploy a variety of strategic, tactical and technological responses to mitigate against illicit items such as mobile phones being introduced in the prison estate.

“We continue to invest in the development of new technology to detect, deter and reduce their availability and supply in what is a continuously evolving and dynamic area.

“Instances where illicit articles are recovered are reported to Police Scotland.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Forensics at the scene in the Pitilie area on the outskirts of Aberfeldy. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney condemns police over 'unfathomable' Aberfeldy shooting failures
Protester holding placard which reads 'PH8 said no'
Tay Forest National Park bid submitted, despite Perth council HQ protest
Humza Yousaf faced questions of the murder inquiry in parliament. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Aberfeldy shooting: Humza Yousaf admits there are questions for cops over murder probe
DCI Martin Macdougall and CI Greg Burns at a police press conference for the Aberfeldy murder of Brian Low, and a forensics officer at the scene. Image: Mhairi Edwards/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Aberfeldy shooting: Police admit evidence may have been lost at murder scene
Brian Low, 65, was murdered near Aberfeldy. Image: Jacqui Low/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Family of Aberfeldy murder victim 'at a complete loss' over shooting of retired groundsman,…
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Cannabis dealer Picture shows; William Stewart. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 28/02/2024
19-day Perth cannabis dealer incriminated by tell-tale texts and bank records
Gorton was an Explorer Scout leader at the time of the allegations. Image: Shutterstock.
Perth Scout leader appears in court accused of sexual communications with child
Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing
Free Saturday buses and no cuts to events as Perth and Kinross Council sets…
2
Forensics officers at the scene of the murder of Brian Low.
Emergency services missed fatal bullet wound on murdered Aberfeldy dog walker
5
Forensics officers arrived at the Aberfeldy murder scene on Wednesday.
Watch as forensics officers scour scene of Aberfeldy murder

Conversation