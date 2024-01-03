Fife pervert claims illegal images were sent to him when he asked for pictures of teens

A Fife pervert caught with sick child abuse images and videos of girls as young as five claims he was sent them after asking someone online for pictures of teenagers.

Reece Rollo, 26, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to admit possessing and downloading indecent photographs of children at his then-home in the city’s Alexandra Street.

He has been warned he could be jailed.

Prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay told the court police searched the address on October 17 last year after receiving information about child sexual abuse material linked to a Snapchat account there.

Rollo’s mobile phone was analysed by a police cybercrime unit and found to contain two videos of the most graphic category A kind, and 23 images ranging from category A to C.

Ms Barclay said the material contained females aged between five and 15 engaged in penetrative sexual activity, non-penetrative sexual activity and sexualised posing.

One of the videos lasted for 84 seconds, the court heard.

Asked for images

Defence lawyer Shona Westwood said first offender Rollo said he had spoken to someone on controversial, now-defunct chat site Omegle and asked on more than one occasion for photos of teenagers.

Each time, numerous photos were sent.

Ms Westwood said her client then opened the photos without being aware until he did so they featured such young children.

She said he is not sure why he asked for the material and “does regret his actions”.

She said Rollo has been speaking with rehabilitation service Stop It Now to reflect on his actions to ensure it never happens again.

Bail, with prison warning

Sheriff Charles Macnair adjourned sentencing until February 1 and Rollo, now of Glebe Park, Kirkcaldy, was bailed and put on the Sex Offenders Register meantime.

The sheriff told Rollo: “Bail is continued but that is no indication you will receive a non-custodial sentence.

“These are very serious offences, including the most serious photographs which are described in rather anodyne terms as category A.

“Category A photos and films depict rape of children”.

Rollo pled guilty to possessing indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children between August 2 and October 17 2022.

He also admitted taking or permitting to be taken or making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children, between December 1 2021 and August 31 2022.

