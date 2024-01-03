Fife pervert claims illegal images were sent to him when he asked for pictures of teens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife pervert claims illegal images were sent to him when he asked for pictures of teens

Reece Rollo had some of the most disturbing type of video and images on his phone.

By Jamie McKenzie
A Fife pervert caught with sick child abuse images and videos of girls as young as five claims he was sent them after asking someone online for pictures of teenagers.

Reece Rollo, 26, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to admit possessing and downloading indecent photographs of children at his then-home in the city’s Alexandra Street.

He has been warned he could be jailed.

Prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay told the court police searched the address on October 17 last year after receiving information about child sexual abuse material linked to a Snapchat account there.

Rollo’s mobile phone was analysed by a police cybercrime unit and found to contain two videos of the most graphic category A kind, and 23 images ranging from category A to C.

Ms Barclay said the material contained females aged between five and 15 engaged in penetrative sexual activity, non-penetrative sexual activity and sexualised posing.

One of the videos lasted for 84 seconds, the court heard.

Asked for images

Defence lawyer Shona Westwood said first offender Rollo said he had spoken to someone on controversial, now-defunct chat site Omegle and asked on more than one occasion for photos of teenagers.

Each time, numerous photos were sent.

Ms Westwood said her client then opened the photos without being aware until he did so they featured such young children.

She said he is not sure why he asked for the material and “does regret his actions”.

She said Rollo has been speaking with rehabilitation service Stop It Now to reflect on his actions to ensure it never happens again.

Bail, with prison warning

Sheriff Charles Macnair adjourned sentencing until February 1 and Rollo, now of Glebe Park, Kirkcaldy, was bailed and put on the Sex Offenders Register meantime.

The sheriff told Rollo: “Bail is continued but that is no indication you will receive a non-custodial sentence.

“These are very serious offences, including the most serious photographs which are described in rather anodyne terms as category A.

“Category A photos and films depict rape of children”.

Rollo pled guilty to possessing indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children between August 2 and October 17 2022.

He also admitted taking or permitting to be taken or making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children, between December 1 2021 and August 31 2022.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

