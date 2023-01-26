Empty car parks ‘deja vu’ warning if Angus off-street charges are brought back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Empty car parks ‘deja vu’ warning if Angus off-street charges are brought back

By Graham Brown
January 26 2023, 5.55am
parking charges return Fife
Pay and display returned to Angus in 2018. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Angus councillors face an uphill struggle to convince folk to pay and display if they decide to bring back parking charges in this year’s budget.

That’s the early message from a leading figure in the protests which followed the return of meters to 33 off-street car parks in 2018.

Brechin businessman Bruce Robertson says the decision-makers can expect “empty car park déjà vu”.

“They emptied virtually overnight when this scheme was brought in, and I can see the same happening again,” he said.

Motorists in one of the highest-earning car parks said they will either walk into town or go back to finding a space nearby for free.

And a leading figure in the previous administration which led the return of charges admitted their re-introduction is a “huge risk”.

Budget pressures

The controversial scheme could make a comeback as the authority tries to balance the books and save tens of millions of pounds in the coming years.

Council leader Beth Whiteside says her ruling SNP group has made no firm decision on whether charges will return.

But a pledge to learn lessons from the way the scheme was brought back after an absence of 20 years suggests the issue is under the spotlight.

Car parking was forecast to bring in £750,000 per annum – but made less than half that in its first full year.

Businessman’s doubts

Bruce Robertson thinks it’s doomed to fail if it returns.

“They made a massive mistake the first time round by not asking the business what they thought,” he said.

“And they can promise a consultation this time, but that will be loaded to the answers they want.

Bruce Robertson Brechin
Brechin hardware store owner Bruce Robertson campaigned against the parking charges when they came in at the end of 2018.

“Proper consultation is really getting round the table with retailers and coming up with ideas.

“But what they will hear is that people don’t want to see the charges come back.

“When they were suspended it changed overnight – it was busier again.

“Every community has their challenges and to bring charges back would be against what they say they are trying to do to help sustain town centres.

“Putting supermarkets on the edge of towns with free parking doesn’t do that.

“We need all the help we can get to encourage people to come into town centres and shop.

“When these charges came in it was like a switch – the car parks virtually emptied.

“People just parked elsewhere for free and I think that’s what would happen again.”

Early resistance

Drivers parking in Forfar’s Myre car park said they would be unhappy if charges return.

Sam Shore works as a postie based at the West High Street delivery office beside the car park.

And she says she’ll not be paying if the charges come back.

“I worked in a different office when they first came in so I didn’t have to pay,” she said.

“I park my car here just now, but if they came back I’d walk into work.

Forfar Myre car park
Meters at The Myre in Forfar remain covered up. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

“It would cost me a fortune to park here all day – I’d rather walk.”

Another Forfar resident, Andy Ip would also find a space elsewhere.

“I didn’t pay for a permit previously, I usually just walked,” he said.

“If they were to come back I’d do that again.

“The town’s dead as it is, it would just drive people away.”

Another driver said: “I used to have to pay when I was working but I don’t think you should have to.

“As long as it doesn’t get extortionate I would pay, but I don’t park here often.

“For people who are working a permit is an extra burden with the cost of fuel and all sorts of things.

‘Necessary evil’

Angus opposition leader Derek Wann has admitted the charges were “unsustainable”.

He was part of the Conservative/Independent administration which previously said the meters were “here to stay” after former council chief David Fairweather labelled them a “necessary evil”.

“There’s a massive hole in Angus Council’s finances,” said Arbroath councillor Mr Wann.

“Off-street parking charges filled in a small hole in one budget but proved to be unsustainable, especially when Covid hit.

“Reintroducing them while the economy is this fragile would be a huge risk.

“I would far prefer waiting for the high street to show signs of recovery from high inflation.

“If that is the choice between closing schools or gambling with the High Street, I think we’re stuck between the devil and the deep blue sea.”

The Conservative/Independent opposition fear Angus schools may be at risk in future budgets after failing to secure a continued moratorium against rural primary closures.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

John Johnstone appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Arbroath paedophile used sick files to lure child into sending naked photos
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tayside Tesla driver left in coma after horrific crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
The stolen van. Image: Key Joiners Ltd
Angus joiner's van stolen during lunch break on Fife job
The Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 Sandy Mitchell will pilot in this year's British GT Championship. Image: McMedia/Barwell Motorsport
Angus racer Sandy Mitchell single-minded in pursuit of second title ahead of 2023 British…
Brian Conway.
Rifle, ammunition and drugs haul recovered in Carnoustie police raid
Organisers are fanfaring the return of the popular Arbroath Music Festival. Image: Paul Reid.
Arbroath Music Festival back on song after two-year Covid absence
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Car stolen from driveway of Monifieth property Picture shows; Ferry Road, Monifieth . Monifieth . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 24/01/2023
Car stolen from Monifieth after thieves snatch keys from house
Alan Pirie once again takes home the giant Scotch Pie trophy. Image: The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards
Angus butcher triumphs again at The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2023 - plus…
Meters in Angus off-street car parks have been covered for almost three years. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Angus parking charges: Will the council budget see covers lifted off the meters in…
4
Arbroath man Mark Falzon outside Dundee Sheriff Court.
Arbroath man snared by hunter group at first 'meeting' with grooming target

Most Read

1
Police officers closed the road. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency
A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond reopens after collision
2
The Radio 1 Big Weekend, Dundee. Radio 1 DJ Vernon Kay meets the crowd
EXCLUSIVE: BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend coming to Dundee in May
3
3
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tayside Tesla driver left in coma after horrific crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
4
Police are investigating the youth disorder at Greggs. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Greggs customer attempts citizen’s arrest on teen in Dundee store ‘siege’
2
5
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival
6
Michael Grant at Dundee Sheriff Court.
‘People will understand his actions’ — Dundee man who punched car thief leaves court…
7
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
8
Revellers enjoy last year's Rewind Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival
9
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Drugs seized from car near Broxden roundabout Picture shows; Broxden Roundabout . A9. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Cannabis worth £156,000 seized from car on A9 near Perth
10
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 55, arrested in connection with approaching children at Perth primary school

More from The Courier

Max Anderson is congratulated by team-mate Josh Mulligan in victory over Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Max Anderson hoping patience pays off as he bids for regular first-team…
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Hugh Black has introduced sheep to his arable farm Picture shows; Backboath farm. Forfar. Supplied by SAC Date; 24/01/2023
Regenerative ways to be shared at farm open day
McGrath is confident ahead of the visit of Celtic. Image: SNS
Dundee United's Celtic humiliation a 'distant memory' as Jamie McGrath addresses Wigan Athletic future
traditional British fish and chips; Shutterstock ID 284006963
Farmers told potatoes underpin ‘£4.5bn industry’
Janice Haig is one of the Perth residents behind the flooding meeting.
Perth 'RiverTrack' system considered as flood-struck communities take action
Cammy MacPherson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone will manage Cammy MacPherson game-time to ensure midfielder is 'big force' for…
Queues at the Corporation bus stance on Shore Terrace in 1948. Image: DC Thomson.
Did you ride the bus (or Champion the Wonder Horse) at Dundee's Shore Terrace?
Staff at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Pic by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside quietly scales back surgery to avoid special measures over £39 million…
Peter Aitken and Carol Aitken. Image: Carol Aitken.
Rival may thwart Pitlochry couple's dream for climate café and men's shed
Leven Poundstretcher is being demolished
What would Leven people like to see in the High Street after Poundstretcher demolition?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented