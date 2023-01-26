Rival may thwart Pitlochry couple’s dream for climate café and men’s shed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Rival may thwart Pitlochry couple’s dream for climate café and men’s shed

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
January 26 2023, 5.57am
Peter Aitken and Carol Aitken. Image: Carol Aitken.
Peter Aitken and Carol Aitken. Image: Carol Aitken.

A Pitlochry couple’s dream to set up a space in the town for a climate café and men’s shed hangs in the balance due to rival commercial bids.

Carol Aitken runs a climate café from Pitlochry Library and her husband Peter operates a men’s shed at the Handam Refill Station in Burnside Road.

For the past 18 months the pair have been seeking a community asset transfer to give these services a dedicated home in the former Burnside toilets, which is owned by Perth and Kinross Council.

But the lengthy process of setting up a community interest company (CIC), as well as issues with the front-door shutters, held up their plans.

And now two commercial expressions of interest have been lodged, meaning the derelict building will be put on the open market.

“We are not as confident as we were to get the site,” Carol admitted.

However, in this article Carol and Peter make a case for the community benefits of their enterprises, and explain why the proposed new space would be so valuable for them.

Pitlochry homecoming in 2016

When the couple moved to Pitlochry in May 2016 it was something of a homecoming for Carol.

She spent her early years in Fife but enjoyed regular caravan holidays in the area.

Her parents, George Simpkins and Christina Simpkins, later rented a farmhouse on the Glenquaich estate near Amulree.

George, 91, was a gardener on the estate and moved back to Fife after retiring 18 years ago.

“We missed the place so much we moved back again,” Carol said.

Movement making inroads

Carol has a background in painting and decorating and an interest in climate change, having studied interior environmental design at Duncan of Jordanstone College.

She was inspired to set up a climate café by Jess Pepper, who founded the movement and brought it to Perth and Kinross via Dunkeld and Birnam in June 2015.

This was joined by versions in Aberfeldy from March 2018 and Blairgowrie. There is also a café in Aberdeen and the movement has also reached Australia and the US.

In October 2018 Carol set up a Pitlochry climate café in the Highland Perthshire Communities Partnership (HPCP) building in Atholl Road.

It later had a year-long spell at Moulin Hall before moving to its current location of Pitlochry Library.

Informal meetings open to all

A climate café is a meeting space to share ideas, concerns and current information on climate issues.

Meetings are informal and usually take place monthly. They are open to people of all ages, regardless of their understanding of climate change.

Carol Aitken at the vacant Burnside toilets in Pitlochry. Supplied by Carol Aitken.

“All climate cafes cover the same issues but the priorities are different,” Carol explained.

“For example, when we first started in Pitlochry it was all about reducing waste, particularly plastic waste, whereas Dunkeld organised a saving water project.

“Each of them were looking at different aspects of the issues.

“In Blairgowrie there is a lot about community woodlands while in Aberfeldy they were more focused on films.

“Because coordinator Fiona MacEwan was at Birks Cinema she was able to source films on climate issues and she would do a new film per month and have a conversation afterwards.”

Insulation advice in Co-op visit

The Pitlochry climate café has 85 people on its email list and each meeting is usually attended by dozens.

Since Carol began coordinating the group there have been sessions on recycling and food waste.

There have also been visits from external groups and individuals, including a members of Perth and Kinross Council’s recycling team.

The group has done outreach too. Last Saturday there was a presence at the Pitlochcy Co-op to discuss energy efficiency with shoppers. Topics included insulation and draft proofing.

“We have been involved in tree planting and a new Pitlochry eco business page for accommodation providers to help them become more sustainable,” Carol said.

The group also works with the Handam Refill Station, which offers offer affordable refills of dry foods and household liquids.

“For us to continue to do these things and bring news ideas we need premises and funding,” Carol said.

Men’s shed offers gardening and boosts mental health

Broughty Ferry-born Peter Aitken helped establish a men’s shed in Pitlochry in August 2021.

The movement began 10 years ago as community spaces for men to connect, converse and create.

Activities are often similar to those of garden sheds, but for groups of men to enjoy together.

Pitlochry is one of more than half-a-dozen men’s sheds in Perth and Kinross.

Initially meetings were held at the Atholl Centre every couple of weeks before moving to the Pitlochry Handam Refill Station in November last year.

Peter Aitken at the current home of the men’s shed. Image: Carol Aitken.

Peter, who chairs the group, said: “We now meet every Thursday and are embarking on more regular projects.”

These include working with Perth and Kinross Council on creating getting people to garden and food waste bins.

Members have have also refurbished garden benches.

“It’s all about guys’ mental health,” Peter said. “We have 38 members and the numbers are increasing.”

The group’s current home is a socialising space, so moving into the Burnside toilets project would provide a workshop for the men to undertake projects.

“The intention would be to adapt it so we do work there on a regular basis,” Peter said. “We could have tools and facilities there.”

Information hub is the ambition

If the couple are able to successfully take over the toilets, which have been derelict for years, it would be more than just a venue for the climate café and men’s shed.

Carol’s vision is for the building to be an information hub on climate issues.

It could provide advice on energy efficiency, waste, transport and travel. She is also looking at it being part of a community orchard.

“It’s just amazing,” she said. “I think back to where I was before I came here.

“It was really difficult to find people who were interested in the climate but now more want to do something and find out more information.”

Anxious wait for council’s decision

In September 2021 Carol submitted an expression of interest to the council for a community asset transfer.

The following month she requested a visit that was finally granted in April 2022. The delay was caused due to faulty front-door shutters.

Early in the summer she made enquiries about a community asset transfer. The next step was a district valuation but just before Christmas she was notified of two potential commercial expressions of interest.

“This means we are on the same level as other expressions of interest because we haven’t had chance to get a community asset transfer in yet,” Carol said.

We are a community group and can get funding for it so I don’t know whether that will help us enough.”

She is hopeful that this will happen soon and that the council will look on her bid favourably.

“We are a community group and can get funding for it so I don’t know whether that will help us enough,” she added.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Burnside toilets were declared surplus to council requirements a number of years ago and no decision has yet been taken on the site’s future.

“The site will be marketed for sale this year but community groups will still be able to submit bids for community asset transfers.

“These, along with any commercial proposals for the site, will be considered on their own merits.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Janice Haig is one of the Perth residents behind the flooding meeting.
Perth 'RiverTrack' system considered as flood-struck communities take action
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Drugs seized from car near Broxden roundabout Picture shows; Broxden Roundabout . A9. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Cannabis worth £156,000 seized from car on A9 near Perth
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 55, arrested in connection with approaching children at Perth primary school
Serena McIvor of The Home Menu in her kitchen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Meet the private chef from Perthshire who has cooked for the late Queen and…
Police officers closed the road. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency
A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond reopens after collision
Serial sex offender Robert Basterfield.
Perth sex pest jailed - then released - for staring at woman in city…
Revellers enjoy last year's Rewind Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival
Latif Sarok leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
BMW driver's 'ridiculous' A90 reverse caused smash with 84-year-old's car
Shona Robison.
SNP's £30m rural housing cash being spent 'far too slowly'
Mili Smith, right, at the Beijing Olympic village with teammate and friend Eve Muirhead. Image: Mili Smith.
Perth's Olympic winner Mili Smith on leaving full-time curling for teaching

Most Read

1
Police officers closed the road. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency
A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond reopens after collision
2
The Radio 1 Big Weekend, Dundee. Radio 1 DJ Vernon Kay meets the crowd
EXCLUSIVE: BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend coming to Dundee in May
3
3
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tayside Tesla driver left in coma after horrific crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
4
Police are investigating the youth disorder at Greggs. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Greggs customer attempts citizen’s arrest on teen in Dundee store ‘siege’
2
5
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival
6
Michael Grant at Dundee Sheriff Court.
‘People will understand his actions’ — Dundee man who punched car thief leaves court…
7
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
8
Revellers enjoy last year's Rewind Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival
9
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Drugs seized from car near Broxden roundabout Picture shows; Broxden Roundabout . A9. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Cannabis worth £156,000 seized from car on A9 near Perth
10
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 55, arrested in connection with approaching children at Perth primary school

More from The Courier

John Johnstone appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Arbroath paedophile used sick files to lure child into sending naked photos
Max Anderson is congratulated by team-mate Josh Mulligan in victory over Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Max Anderson hoping patience pays off as he bids for regular first-team…
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Hugh Black has introduced sheep to his arable farm Picture shows; Backboath farm. Forfar. Supplied by SAC Date; 24/01/2023
Regenerative ways to be shared at farm open day
McGrath is confident ahead of the visit of Celtic. Image: SNS
Dundee United's Celtic humiliation a 'distant memory' as Jamie McGrath addresses Wigan Athletic future
traditional British fish and chips; Shutterstock ID 284006963
Farmers told potatoes underpin ‘£4.5bn industry’
Cammy MacPherson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone will manage Cammy MacPherson game-time to ensure midfielder is 'big force' for…
Queues at the Corporation bus stance on Shore Terrace in 1948. Image: DC Thomson.
Did you ride the bus (or Champion the Wonder Horse) at Dundee's Shore Terrace?
Staff at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Pic by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside quietly scales back surgery to avoid special measures over £39 million…
parking charges return Fife
Empty car parks 'deja vu' warning if Angus off-street charges are brought back
Leven Poundstretcher is being demolished
What would Leven people like to see in the High Street after Poundstretcher demolition?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented